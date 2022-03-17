CONCORD — House Republican leaders dashed the hopes of Gov. Chris Sununu and abortion rights advocates to significantly change the state’s new abortion ban, instead voting to narrow an ultrasound mandate some expectant mothers must have prior terminating a pregnancy.
At the close of a marathon session that ended near 10 p.m. Wednesday, the House moved on two, other anti-abortion policies, one one to give doctors the right of conscience to refuse working on abortions (HB 1080), and the other to let activists protest right outside abortion clinics (HB 1625).
The House did reject bills to take the right to an abortion further in either direction, setting aside a six-week abortion ban (HB 1477) and killing legislation to enshrine in state law protection for women’s reproductive rights (HB 1674).
Last January, Sununu got behind legislation to exempt from the ban on abortions after 6 months cases of rape, incest and fetal abnormality.
The governor also wanted to do away with that part of the ban which requires all women to get an ultrasound, regardless of the length of their pregnancy.
The House Judiciary Committee had approved those changes along with getting rid of criminal penalties on doctors for performing late-term abortions that can carry up to seven years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
But from the first week of the 2022 session, House Speaker Sherman Packard’s leadership team only embraced the ultrasound change which as mended in this bill (HB 1673) requires the procedure only if the doctor has reason to believe the fetus is at least 24 weeks old.
The House set aside the committee's work and approved that ultrasound change alone as a late-breaking floor amendment on a voice vote.
House Deputy Majority Leader Fred Doucette, R-Salem, said there was nothing “extreme” about the ban on abortions that GOP legislative leaders had attached to the state budget last June.
“No matter what side of the issue you are on, prohibiting abortions in the seventh month is something that everyone should be on board with,” Doucette said.
“I applaud the House for overturning the committee report, and passing a bill that holds on to our basic values as a society, on a unanimous bipartisan vote.”
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, unsuccessfully led the floor fight to change the abortion ban.
“It is clear that Republicans are way out of touch with Granite State values,” Smith said. “We must protect this fundamental liberty for all Granite Staters to receive reproductive healthcare.”
Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, urged Sununu to get more involved and convince the Republican-led Senate to reject these anti-abortion measures and weaken the abortion ban.
“Now is the time for New Hampshire to lead the nation in bodily autonomy, medical privacy, and reproductive freedom - not cower to an extreme out-of-state political agenda that will harm our residents,” Montgomery said.
Socially-conservative groups such as Cornerstone Action New Hampshire and New Hampshire Right to Life lobbied hard for the House outcome and had supported the ultrasound mandate change.
During a recent interview, Cornerstone Executive Director Shannon McGinley said the ban’s original intent was only to apply the ultrasound requirement to late-term abortions.
Under Democratic governors, New Hampshire adopted a buffer zone law that kept protestors of abortion clinics far enough away that they couldn't harass patients going in or out of the facility.
The "Sidewalk Free Speech Act" the House approved last Wednesday, by a 168-162 vote would repeal that law and replace it with the right of protestors to be there.
Abortion opponent note a federal court had struck down as unconstitutional a similar buffer zone law in Massachusetts.
Sununu has maintained he supports abortion rights and has spent the past nine months trying to convince the GOP-led Executive Council to approve family planning grants for Planned Parenthood and two other providers that operate abortion clinics.
But a left-wing organization with close ties to the New Hampshire Democratic Party has already spent $3 million in attack ads, convinced the issue could be Sununu’s Achilles heel as he seeks a fourth, two-year term as governor this fall.