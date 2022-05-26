CONCORD — A highly charged bill to give parents more explicit rights to be told when school officials take actions to deal with a child’s “gender identity” or “sexual orientation” was narrowly defeated in the House of Representatives Thursday.
During two hours of debate, no Republican legislator spoke against this bill (HB 1431), though Gov. Chris Sununu vowed last week to veto it over concerns raised by Attorney General John Formella’s office.
But 13 House Republicans, including House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, defied their own leadership by voting against the bill, which failed, 176-171.
Earlier Thursday, the state Senate had endorsed it, 14-10, along party lines.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, blamed the bill’s demise on disinformation.
“It is unfortunate that the members of the House were swayed by scare tactics and false information,” Osborne said. “Opponents of this bill have said that this bill would give parents the final word on their child’s health, education and welfare. I fail to see how this is dangerous. That is the basic job of being a parent.”
The most controversial piece of the bill would have required teachers and staff to promptly report to parents any action taken about a student’s talk of changing “gender expression or identity” or involvement with any club or extracurricular activity.
“From the bottom of my heart, I do not understand the desire to out our students before they are ready,” said state Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, a gay mother of two daughters. “Did someone report on you guys while you were deciding who you loved in this world?”
AG claim disputed
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said policies adopted by the state’s lobby for local school boards advised teachers not to tell parents about these discussions unless they were “legally obligated to” or if the child gave consent.
“Why are our schools adopting a policy to keep parents out of the loop? Why?” Carson said. “I don’t have an answer for that, but this bill puts parents back in the loop.”
Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, branded “false” the claims from the Attorney General’s Office that the bill would violate the state’s 2019 law outlawing discrimination against students in public schools based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
“The bill got created in the first place because parents have concerns that their young, minor children are being labeled,” Ricciardi said.
Supporters of the legislation have vowed to make this an election issue this fall, pointing to how parental rights helped elect Republican Glenn Youngkin governor of Virginia over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
A coalition of groups opposing the bill included the state’s two teacher unions, the school nurses lobby, New Hampshire Council of Churches, the National Alliance for Mental Illness and advocacy groups for LGBTQ residents.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the groups who opposed the measure were “well-intentioned, but wrong.”
“Why are we saying it’s OK for an arm of the government to keep secrets from the parents?” Bradley said.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, a veteran high school and college teacher and coach, bristled at that description.
“I have never considered myself an arm of government. I am a product of government. I’m a civil servant. That’s how I see myself and I’ve done it for 50 years,” D’Allesandro said.
Rep. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, pointed out the bill resembled model legislation that socially conservative groups such as the American Legislative Exchange Council have pursued in state houses across the country.
“We are allowing national, extreme political rhetoric to invade New Hampshire,” Whitley said.
Sen. Carson said it was left-leaning interest groups that weighed in to sink this bill, many only speaking up very late in the legislative process.
“Who do you support, parents or special interest groups?” Carson said. “That’s a question we all have to answer for ourselves.”