CONCORD — The closely divided House of Representatives narrowly approved a bill (HB 626) Tuesday to fire the third-party administrator that manages the taxpayer-paid Education Freedom Accounts given to eligible parents who send their children to private, home schools or alternative public schools.
The 183-180 initial approval vote was a setback for the leadership team of House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, that supports the existing program and wants to expand it.
“We are currently paying a private, out-of-state company millions of dollars a year — 10% of all funds allocated for vouchers — to administer a program that our Department of Education could administer with more transparency, more oversight, and at a much lower cost to taxpayers,” said Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook.
Packard sent the bill to the House Finance Committee, which means it has to survive a second vote before the House and then it would face an uncertain fate in the GOP-led state Senate.
The debate was one of 11 the House had to tackle dealing with controversial bills that policy committees could not reach agreement on due to the even number of Republican and Democrat members.
Packard voted to create a 185-185 tie to block another bill (HB 430) that would give EFAs only to parents whose children previously attended a public school.
Typically, the presiding officer does not vote unless it’s to create or break a tie.
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, said only 680 of the 3,025 families that get EFAs came from public schools supported by property taxpayers.
Rep. Valerie McDonnell, R-Salem, said this would have unfairly disrupted the lives of many moderate-income families.
“No student should be barred from educational excellence based on their parents’ ability to pay,” McDonnell said.
The House voted to table that bill as it did several other bills dealing with renewable energy.
Packard also voted to kill a bill (HB 502) to get rid of a law that gives newly registered voters without identification at the polls seven days after the election to prove they were eligible.
The law discounts the vote of anyone who misses that deadline.
The first election to come under this new law is Tuesday, when voters in Rochester Ward 4 decide a special election between two candidates who tied after a recount last November.