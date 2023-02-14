CONCORD — The closely divided House of Representatives narrowly approved a bill (HB 626) Tuesday to fire the third-party administrator that manages the taxpayer-paid Education Freedom Accounts given to eligible parents who send their children to private, home schools or alternative public schools.

The 183-180 initial approval vote was a setback for the leadership team of House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, that supports the existing program and wants to expand it.