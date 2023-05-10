CONCORD — It will be up to the closely divided House of Representatives will decide whether to make an expansion of Medicaid coverage to low-income adults permanent after a House committee deadlocked on the issue Wednesday.

The 10-10, party-line vote of the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee sends the Senate-passed bill (SB 263) to the full House, where it is already part of the ongoing battle over a two-year state budget.