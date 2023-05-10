CONCORD — It will be up to the closely divided House of Representatives will decide whether to make an expansion of Medicaid coverage to low-income adults permanent after a House committee deadlocked on the issue Wednesday.
The 10-10, party-line vote of the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee sends the Senate-passed bill (SB 263) to the full House, where it is already part of the ongoing battle over a two-year state budget.
The Senate voted, 24-0, to permanently keep the Granite Advantage Health Care Plan, which since August 2014 has enabled adults making up to 138% of federal poverty-level wages to enroll in health care coverage that is almost entirely funded by the federal government.
For example, a family of three making up to $34,300 is eligible.
Unless the Legislature acts by the end of the year to renew the program in some fashion, that coverage will go away.
Gov. Chris Sununu has urged lawmakers to pass the permanent expansion.
The nearly $16 billion budget that cleared the House of Representatives last month included a two-year extension.
Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, urged the committee to signal its support for that limited extension.
“With this, we can join together and say that, yes this program must continue,” Layon said. “We can move today out of here with a positive vote.”
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said House Democrats had agreed to the two-year extension as one of “many compromises” to get a budget plan through that chamber.
“The program is already working and proven, and extending for two years really hampers any kind of discussion about the program as it is put out to bid and how savings are made,” Weber said.
Pandemic drove enrollment
State officials have said the shorter extension would likely mean bids that would cost the state's taxpayers more to continue the coverage.
The committee deadlocked both on the two-year extension andthe permanent expansion.
The panel did show general support for the program, however, voting 19-1 against killing the bill outright.
Rep. Mark McLean, R-Manchester, said enrollment has grown from 40,000 at the outset to more than 90,000 during the pandemic.
“This renewal is going to be a tourniquet. It is something that has to stop the bleeding, but it cannot be the final fix,” McLean said.
This program could become unsustainable for hospitals, because Medicaid does not reimburse as much for health care as private insurance does, McLean argued.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association and a large coalition of provider and business groups have urged lawmakers to extend the program without any sunset date.
Millions across the U.S. no longer will be eligible for Medicaid coverage after the COVID-19 federal emergency officially ends Thursday.
For more than a year, state officials have been preparing to take ineligible individuals off Medicaid, with the expectation of eventually reducing the rolls to about 65,000.
Some of those who will no longer get Medicaid will qualify for coverage under the federal insurance exchanges that Obamacare provides, officials said.
This legislation would reinstate a commission of lawmakers and other stakeholders to study the future of the program.
The state’s 10% match for this coverage comes from an insurance premium tax and other fees.
Rep. Lisa Mazur, R-Goffstown, voted with the other nine Republicans on the panel for the two-year extension.
“Making something permanent withdraws some of the accountability to it,” Mazur said. “Let’s place some markers on it so we can keep looking at it, making it better.”