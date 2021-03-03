CONCORD -- A House committee approved putting into limbo until next year a bill sought by LGBTQ groups Wednesday, two days after one of its Republican members had referred to “deviant sexuality” in a discussion of the legislation.
State Rep. Dick Marston, a Manchester Republican who made the comment Monday, was not present when the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted along party lines, 11-10, Wednesday to retain the bill (HB 238).
The action means the legislation will not come back to the full House in 2021; instead the panel must make some recommendation on it later this fall that the House would take up early in 2022.
All Democrats had wanted to pass the measure, which would bar anyone from using someone’s perceived gender, gender identity or sexual orientation as a criminal defense in a manslaughter case.
National rights groups in State Houses across the country have been promoting this bill to ban a "gay panic defense."
According to the video of Monday’s hearing, Marston voiced opposition to the measure once a public hearing last Monday ended and the panel began discussing what it would recommend for the bill. The Marston comments start at the 8 hour, 20 minute mark of the hearing and executive session, which lasted eight hours and 22 minutes before it abruptly ended.
At that time, the panel was debating a recommendation that the bill be killed outright.
'All the same breed'
“We’re all the same breed. We’re all the same people,” Marston began. “If you kill someone, you should be charged for murder, and you should be tried on it, and there’s no way in heck that you’re to be able to say, “Well because he or she was some deviant sexuality that I’m not…”
At that point, Committee Chairman Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, silenced Marston’s microphone. He then banged the gavel as Marston tried to continue speaking.
“Rep. Marston, no member is able to speak of someone’s ‘deviant sexuality’ like that," said Abbas, who brought the session to an abrupt close a few seconds later.
Some House Republicans on the panel had said the bill was unnecessary as courts could already prevent the use of such a defense.
Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth and a member on the panel, said the group voted twice on retaining the bill Wednesday, but the outcome was the same. Meuse said 311 had signed up in support of the bill, 18 were in opposition.
"To say the least, the outcome was extremely disappointing," Meuse said.
Some speculated on social media Wednesday that Marston had been taken off the committee, but a House spokeswoman could not confirm that.
“To the best of our knowledge, Representative Marston was unable to attend his committee for today,” said House Information Officer Jennifer Tramp. Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, and the House's only openly gay Republican, criticized Marston's statements on Twitter.
“We still have a lot of work to do for equality and it's unfortunate many still see the lifestyle of thousands of Granite Staters as deviant,” Alexander said. “We deserve an apology from Rep Marston. Live Free or Die. #NHPolitics.”
Both Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley, who also is gay, and the New Hampshire Stonewall Democrats, a gay rights group, had condemned Marston.
“I am incredibly disheartened by the use of derogatory and harmful language and body language by Republican members of the Criminal Justice committee,” said Rep. Josh Query, D-Manchester, in a statement.
“Rep. Marston’s referring to LGBTQ+ people as “sexual deviants” and other committee members laughing during testimony from LGBTQ+ people is unacceptable behavior by members of the House.”
Speaker restarts group
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, has recently dealt with a number of complaints about comments colleagues have made in public or on social media.
On Wednesday, Packard restarted the Speaker’s Advisory Group. It was formed by ex-Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, in 2020 to listen to citizen complaints and make recommendations to the speaker on any sanctions that should be taken against lawmakers.
Reps. Patrick Long, D-Manchester, and Maureen Mooney, R-Merrimack, will chair the group, which will have an equal number of Republican and Democratic members.
“My priority is to ensure that all representatives conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity of the office for which they were chosen to represent," Packard said in a statement.
“Under this group of bright and capable members, all issues brought forth will be dealt with in a fair, bipartisan way. This group is a great example of how we can work through difficult challenges as they arise, together.”
Republicans hold a narrow majority in the NH House and, as such, have slightly more members than Democrats do on all other panels.