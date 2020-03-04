CONCORD — A key House committee rejected Wednesday a quartet of bills imposing legal restrictions on abortion.
Largely along party lines, the House Judiciary Committee voted to recommend the full House kill measures that included making abortion illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected (HB 1475).
Judiciary Chairman Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said many federal and state courts have struck down these fetal heartbeat laws as unconstitutional.
"This bill would ban abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy before most women know they are aware they are pregnant and well before viability," Smith said.
"The Supreme Court has affirmed in many cases that restricting abortions before viability violates the federal Constitution."
State Rep. Karl Wuelper, R-Strafford, argued for the measure.
"The heartbeat is the definitive event at which life does exist," Wuelper said.
The fetal heartbeat bill has two exceptions, one in which a heartbeat of the fetus could not be detected and abortions carried out to protect the mother from death or serious injury.
Lawmakers in 19 states have tried to put in place fetal heartbeat laws starting with Ohio in 2011.
Several judges ruled they amount to a de facto ban on abortion.
Wuelper agreed with Smith if the lawmakers made this the law it would wind up being challenged in federal court.
"I concur that if this bill passes it will be enjoined but the state of New Hampshire should say no, we don’t kill our babies," Wuelper said.
The vote to recommend killing that bill was 12-7.
A similar fate was met over a bill to ban abortion following fetal diagnosis that determines the child's sex or whether it has genetic defects.
(HB 1678).
The vote to recommend killing that bill was 13-7 as all the Democrats on the committee were joined by State Rep. Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, who was absent on the first issue.
The other two bills would eliminate the ability of a minor girl to get a judge’s permission for an abortion if they don’t want their parents to know (HB 1640) and another that requires any health care provider to try to save any infant “born alive” even if it’s during the course of an abortion (HB 1675).
New Hampshire requires a minor girl has to notify a parent before getting an abortion except the girl can ask a judge for permission to bypass that requirement.
Congress passed in 2002 a federal law making it a crime to kill a child that’s born alive even if that happens during an attempted abortion.
A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party criticized House Republicans regarding the matter.
“It’s clear that Republicans will stop at nothing to ban abortion and to try to intervene in women’s private and personal medical decisions," said Holly Shulman.
“And it’s not just Republicans in the State House who are trying to take away women’s rights to make their own health care decisions. Chris Sununu nominated an anti-choice judge to run New Hampshire’s highest court. Every Republican running for U.S. Senate would vote to put doctors in prison for performing a safe and legal medical procedure, and (Republican congressional candidate) Matthew Mowers supports a total ban on abortion – without exceptions."
These bills will come to the full House for a vote later this month.