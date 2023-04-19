CONCORD — The campaign for bail reform took a major hit Wednesday when a key House committee voted to sideline a Senate-passed bill that had bipartisan support.
The legislation spelled out a dozen violent crimes or crimes against children for which bail would not be immediately available (SB 252). Under the bill, police would detain those arrested for those crimes until they could have a hearing before a judge.
The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee’s 20-0 vote to table the measure until early 2024 makes it likely that law enforcement efforts to stiffen bail laws could come up short again in 2023.
Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said he was determined to give this issue time for extended study over the summer and fall.
“We need to take a look at those (bills) and see what is really going on, not just take anecdotes or panic measures, so that we have level heads when we are dealing with this,” Roy said before the committee vote.
This was the last of several bail reform bills the panel has acted on this session, all of which were retained as well.
Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said it’s clear New Hampshire lacks the data to know whether a 2018 bail reform law has failed to work as intended.
Supporters insist the law has been effective in releasing offenders who could not afford to post bail, and say that violent crime has gone down since the reform took effect.
“We have systemic issues with the judicial system that are manifesting themselves. A lot of these (bills) are coming to us with anecdotes,” Meuse said.
Passed Senate, 21-3
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester authored the proposal set aside Wednesday that had cleared the Senate on a 21-3 vote.
"I felt this was a really discreet change we had identified that could do some good, so I'm disappointed that it didn't move forward, but we'll keep working on it," Soucy said.
Soucy said law enforcement officials have told her domestic violence currently may be underreported because of the state of the law.
Victims refrain from calling police for fear their abuser could be released without bail and come back to reoffend, Soucy said.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has been a leading advocate for bail reform.
“Overall crime may be down in New Hampshire, but that is an oversimplification of the communities we are representing,” Aldenberg told the House. “Different crimes cause different harms.”
In Manchester, gun crime was up 10% from a year ago, Aldenberg said, and there were increases in motor vehicle thefts (16%), the theft of motor vehicle parts (38%) and simple assaults (6%).
Since bail reform began, gunfire incidents are up 16% in the city, he testified.
“People tend to minimize the victimization when it is not in your living room or front yard. Once it becomes a reality, that’s when I get the calls from people asking what is wrong with the system,” Aldenberg said.
Frank Knaack, policy director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said the current bail law already provides many opportunities to hold individuals who violate terms of their release.
The law appropriately weighs each case, he said.
“Once again this legislative session, the New Hampshire House of Representatives was asked to needlessly incarcerate thousands of Granite Staters. We thank all House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee members for their unanimous vote to say no,” Knaack said.
“SB 252 -- which would have substantially rolled back our state’s bail reform laws -- ran counter to decades of research that show, in the vast majority of cases, that jail is likely the most harmful option during the pretrial stage," Knaack said.
"While there is no silver bullet to ending harm in our communities, there are multiple approaches to building safer communities that are supported by evidence - from funding substance use treatment and destigmatizing drug use to ensuring housing and a living wage.”
Bail database
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig had testified for Soucy’s bill in the Senate. The mayor said that the year after bail reform, the number of offenders arrested while out on bail went up 20% in Manchester.
Craig and others also said county officials across the state lack the resources to track offenders who are out on bail.
Chairman Roy did move forward one proposal, convincing House budget writers to earmark $1 million in the House-passed state budget for the Department of Safety to create a statewide bail database.
This would permit all police departments to know whether someone who is arrested is already out on bail for another offense.
“Police departments in many parts of the state have no idea who is already out on bail, because there is no interconnection between the departments. It’s a paper process,” Roy said.
Soucy praised that effort.
The Senate still has some options if it wishes to continue the bail reform debate this year.
Senators could try to tack their proposals onto two bills the House passed that are generally related to this topic -- one to study the use of court magistrates (HB 46) and the other about assaults on first responders (HB 400).
Senate leaders also could address this issue later this spring in other measures, including its version of a two-year state budget, which would make bail reform part of those final negotiations.