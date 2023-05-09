Senate panel votes to recommend killing marijuana legalization bill
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines, 3-2, to recommend killing House-passed bill (HB 639) to legalize the sale of marijuana to adults, 21 and older.

The full Senate will take the matter up Thursday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A key Senate committee recommended killing the House-passed bill to make New Hampshire the last New England state to legalize the sale of marijuana to adults aged 21 or older.

There are growing signs that when it meets Thursday the full Senate will follow suit and reject legislation (HB 639) the House’s top Republican and Democrat have co-authored and got more than 70% support in that chamber.