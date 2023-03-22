Pedestrians use the Derry Rail Trail on Saturday afternoon in Hood Park. Some residents are angry because the state Department of Transportation removed from the plan a box tunnel that would have been built under Folsom Road.
CONCORD – On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to kill a bill that would have required the state to build a box tunnel under Folsom Road in Derry to connect with a rail trail near the proposed Exit 4A.
The plan for the trail now is for it to go under a bridge over Shields Brook. Those opposed to the plan have referred to the DOT’s plan as the “spaghetti loop” as it is 1,000 feet longer than the box tunnel option and includes more curves and a steeper grade.
The 300-72 vote on House Bill 506 meant the House sided with the Department of Transportation, which came up with a cheaper design for the trail link.
“When a state agency refuses to listen to the people, the only recourse is to bring that to the people’s house, this House,” said Rep. Stephen Pearson, R-Derry.
State Rep. Linda Gould, R-Bedford, said the longer DOT design would be less safe for those using the rail trail.
“Without the (box) tunnel, trail users will be enticed to cross six lanes of traffic,” Gould said.
Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom countered that even with the box tunnel, rail trail users would have to wait at a traffic light to cross a surface street.
McGuire said the House Finance Committee studied this matter extensively.
By a 22-3 margin the panel concluded it was proper to defer to the DOT’s expertise, he said.
“What they are asking for us to do is play civil engineer and tell DOT they don’t know their business and should do something different,” McGuire said.
Catherine McDonald of Derry noted the DOT first endorsed the box tunnel in 2020.
“DOT should stop wasting time and money and pursue the straight-through culvert box tunnel which it promoted to various agencies during the approval process,” McDonald wrote the House panel.
House Finance Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, said Derry and Londonderry have each donated $5 million apiece toward this $125 million project.
The town would have to pick up at least $750,000 in additional costs if it wants the box tunnel, he said.