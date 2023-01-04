House rejects proxy voting, Senate GOP spells out agenda
Buy Now

The 2023 session of the New Hampshire Legislature opened Wednesday to civil debates over rules changes in the House of Representatives and Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, center, unveiling the priorities for his Republican majority over the next two years.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — In a civil manner, the closely divided House of Representatives rejected proxy voting and remote committee meetings during opening day of its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.

Republicans hold a tiny 201-197 advantage in the House, the smallest majority in modern history.