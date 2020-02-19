CONCORD -- The House of Representatives appeared ready to put itself on a veto collision course with Gov. Chris Sununu, endorsing a net metering bill similar to the one he rejected last year.
State Rep. Howard Moffett, D-Canterbury, authored the compromise that takes some provisions from other 2020 bills that Sununu has supported.
The House backed the bill (HB 1218) 215-125, a vote that would fall shy of the two-thirds majority that would be needed to override a veto.
“All parties involved recognize the importance of homegrown, small scale renewable energy in New Hampshire. This compromise bill will encourage municipalities, businesses and homeowners to invest in renewable energy,” Moffett said.
“I hope the governor and legislators from both parties will continue to come together and make sure we deliver this long-overdue policy to Granite Staters this year.”
But Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, said the measure goes too far and would force other utility ratepayers to pay more for electricity to subsidize those who get the benefit of net metering.
“Doing so transfers local taxpayer liability to utility ratepayers who end up paying the difference between the cost of a finished product and its raw electricity component,” Vose said.
Right now, only generators of up to 1 megawatt of power can participate in net metering — the practice of customers selling surplus power to the grid to offset the cost of power they draw from the utility.
This legislation would raise that limit to 5 megawatts, which is what Sununu vetoed in 2019.
Sununu's first veto of the 2020 session issued last week was about another net metering bill.
Moffett said he also added to this latest legislation some Sununu-backed proposals, including creating more incentives for large, municipal solar projects to qualify for net metering and permitting state regulators to adjust the net metering rate if it leads to excessive cost-shifting.
“This bill offers not just municipalities but also New Hampshire businesses the opportunity to use their home-grown renewable power while protecting our environment by promoting a shift to small-scale, clean distributed energy resources,” Moffett said.
Vose said this would have the state interfering in the deregulated market of purchasing electricity on the wholesale market.
“We end up with a Legislature telling utilities what they have to pay for raw electricity,” Vose said.
House Science Technology and Energy Committee Chairman Bob Backus, D-Manchester, said when it comes to encouraging the development of renewable energy, New Hampshire is lagging behind other states in the region.
“It is not true that more net metering will cost-shift to other ratepayers,” Backus said. “We need to step up our game with renewable energy so we are not dead last in.”
After the vote, the House sent the bill to its Municipal and County Government Committee for more review.
