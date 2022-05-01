CONCORD — The New Hampshire Legislature is closing in on its plan to spend some, but surely not all, of a record state budget surplus during the 2022 session.
By June 30, 2023, the state is on target to have a state rainy day fund that’s nearly twice as much as New Hampshire has ever had.
Two of the state’s leading budget writers, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and House Finance Committee Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, have taken recent steps, however, to pull the brakes on some spending as lawmakers prepare to face voters this fall.
Morse said there are bills still alive this spring that together would spend more than $225 million.
Last week, Umberger convinced her committee to pull the plug on the plan of House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd R-Haverhill, to increase state aid spending on education by nearly $30 million.
The House of Representatives had initially endorsed the idea last month.
Ladd’s proposal would have given local school districts more aid for dealing with students who have disabilities that are especially costly.
But Umberger said the state’s Education Trust Fund could not afford both this new proposal and the state Senate-passed plan (SB 420) to give at least $14 million more a year to the property and income-poorest communities in the state.
Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, has championed this proposal to create a new state education aid program for “extraordinary needs.”
“I think we have to make a choice and I believe Senator Hennessey’s bill has been well-vetted and has a lot of support,” Umberger told her committee as they debated it last week.
Conservatives against limiting additional education aid
Several fiscal conservatives on the Finance panel said they resented that under Hennessey’s aid package, nearly 100 cities and towns would get none of the money.
Rep. Leonard Turcotte, R-Barrington, said Manchester and Nashua get more than a quarter of the money and the five top communities would share 50% of it.
“It appears to go to a select few towns and I don’t think that is fair or equitable,” Turcotte said.
State Rep. Mary Heath, D-Manchester, said Hennessey’s bill makes sense as the state already gives more education aid to school districts with students on free and reduced school lunch, a proxy for income poverty in New Hampshire.
“This is a consistent extension of what we have been doing,” said Heath, a former deputy commissioner of education.
The panel endorsed Hennessey’s bill, 14-6, and the full House debates it this week.
Over in the state Senate, Morse convinced the Senate Capital Budget Committee to trim the scope of a new legislative parking garage.
The Senate panel has endorsed setting aside $9 million for the project (HB 1661).
Morse said the next Legislature in 2023 should decide whether the total $35 million price tag for the garage should be paid for with cash or state-backed bonds.
Judicial spending swap falling flat
The Senate Finance panel is studying the measure.
Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, chairs that panel and has taken his own actions to curb the spending spree.
The House overwhelmingly passed legislation last month (HB 1597) to bring felony cases back to the circuit courts and end the “Felony First” system that had these cases starting in superior courts.
Daniels said the change would lead to “significantly higher spending” on personnel and he got his committee to recommend that the Senate kill the bill.
Last week, the state Senate approved spending another $28 million to give a one-time bonus to cities and towns by having the state cover 7.5% of county and municipal retirement costs (HB 1221).
Yet the Senate decided to table a House-passed bill (HB 1417) to permanently provide this retirement assistance to communities.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said it would be proper for the writers of the next two-year state budget to make that decision in the spring of 2023.
“If the economy continues to improve, this is something we discuss making a commitment to,” Bradley said recently.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy condemned the Senate for supporting another cut in the corporate profits tax.
“They say that they cannot make annual changes, yet just last week they supported an annual business profits tax cut of $8.5 million for large out of state corporations,” Soucy said.
“It is simply further proof that the Republican promise of lower property taxes is an empty one based on nothing more than election year stunts.”