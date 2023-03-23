House votes to repeal crimes against doctors for performing later abortions
The House of Representatives voted Thursday to repeal criminal penalties against doctors who perform abortions after the state's 24-week ban on the procedure.

Here, Kayla Montgomery, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, had predicted the House would also vote as it did to codify in state law abortion protections that arose from the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973. The U.S. Supreme Court last summer overturned that ruling.

CONCORD — Doctors who perform abortions after the first six months of a pregnancy would not face criminal and civil penalties under a measure approved Thursday by the closely divided House of Representatives.

Gov. Chris Sununu has said this bill (HB 224) is the only change he could support to the abortion ban he signed as part of the state budget in 2021. The House passed it 205-178.

Abortion opponents say House votes out of political mainstream
Abortion opponents criticized the House action Thursday to get rid of criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions. The House also failed by a single vote to repeal the state's ban on abortion after 24 weeks. Here, State Rep. Katy Peternel, R-Wolfeboro, recently spoke in opposition to getting rid of that abortion ban.