CONCORD — A bipartisan group of lawmakers embraced the outlines of proposals intended to break down barriers to building more housing in New Hampshire.
Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, chairman of the House Special Committee on Housing, said the group’s work has taken on a sense of urgency as likely voters cited housing as the most pressing problem facing the state in a recent University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll.
“We need to get something done here. Hopefully we can move the ball in the right direction,” Alexander said.
The panel spent three hours Tuesday poring over six proposals for legislation during the 2024 session.
One of the most significant would expand the right of homeowners to have an “accessory dwelling unit” (ADU) on their property that they could rent out or use to provide additional space for a relative.
The proposal would increase the number of ADUs permitted on a property from one unit to two and would increase the maximum size of the primary ADU on the property from 750 square feet to 1,000.
Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, a member of the committee, authored that plan (HB 423), which the House shelved last month by a vote of 202-178.
Since then, Read has worked on several revisions to address concerns raised about last year's bill.
One such change would permit two ADUs only on properties of at least half an acre.
“This was a sweetener and compromise," Read said, for those "worried about super-dense neighborhoods building up.”
“A half-acre is reasonable for that. Everything about this is about gentle density.”
Critic: No local control
Alexander said he would sign on to Read’s bill, but Rep. Thomas Walsh, R-Hooksett, said he viewed it as a violation of local control.
“This bill basically takes your single-family neighborhood … and turns it into a potential apartment-type development,” Walsh said.
“For us as a state to say this is what you need to allow, I think it just goes too far for me.”
Rep. Benjamin Baroody, D-Manchester, said the reform is warranted, because many younger residents cannot afford the state's rising rents.
“This gives an opportunity for the family to turn part of their property into an ADU and bring their family home,” Baroody said.
Other bills the committee will consider address:
• Sidewalks: This proposal would prevent cities and towns from requiring curbs and sidewalks on smaller roads in a community.
Rep. Hope Damon, D-Sunapee, said she could support that as long as there’s a requirement the road be marked along the shoulder to make the surface safer for bicycle riders and walkers.
• Impact Fees: Alexander is championing this idea to increase how much time developers would have to complete a project and pay all impact fees to the host community from six to 10 years.
• Housing Appeals Board: The committee wants to permit developers to appeal decisions on projects made by the state Department of Environmental Services and the Fire Marshal’s Office to this group.
DES officials pointed out the state already has a Wetlands Council and a Water Council that considers appeals to state environmental decisions.
• Locking in requirements: The committee wants to strengthen the existing state law so a city or town cannot impose new requirements for a project after the community has “accepted” a project application.
• Subsurface mandates: Rep. Mark McConkey, R-Freedom, is working on a proposal that could change the requirements for septic systems.