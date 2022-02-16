MANCHESTER — In his State of the State speech today [Thursday], Gov. Chris Sununu will propose a new fund to address the affordable housing crisis and veteran initiatives while he will strike back at “radical elements” that try to block progress, according to administration officials.
Sununu will give his sixth annual speech at 10 a.m. to a joint session of the Legislature at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel.
The governor is expected to point to how New Hampshire has received high rankings on economic and financial freedom, while he has signed several tax cuts into law.
Sununu’s critics point to other surveys that indicate New Hampshire’s ranking as a place to do business has dropped in recent years.
“We didn’t get here by accident — we did it through smart management, prioritizing individuals over government, citizens over systems, and delivering results with the immense responsibility of properly managing our citizens tax dollars,” Sununu will say, according to an excerpt from his speech.
He will refer to steps taken on expanding mental health treatment capacity and to a voluntary paid family leave benefit that avoided a mandatory one which could have deducted from the wages of employees to help pay for it.
In one section of the speech, Sununu appears to refer to activists at both ends of the political spectrum who have been his strongest critics.
A small band of conservative House Republicans last year discussed an impeachment inquiry over whether Sununu’s COVID-19 restrictions were usurping the constitutional powers of lawmakers.
“The citizens of our state did not hire us to just be political ideologues, they hired us to do a job. If you are here to relish the attention over a fight that gets us nowhere, I have no patience for you,” Sununu said.
“I have never and will never let our state be hijacked by these radical elements. They let it happen to Washington, every day. No one stands up to stop it. But here in New Hampshire, together, we have worked hard to keep it from holding us back.”