CONCORD — More than 250 people gathered in front of the State House Saturday to protest Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order closing nonessential businesses, saying the order had gone too far or gone on long enough.
Andrew Manuse, a former Derry state representative, started an online petition with J.R. Hoell, a former state representative from Bow, and Carolyn McKinney of Amherst asking the governor to repeal the order.
“We know there’s a virus going on,” Manuse said. “We can choose to be safe, and take precautions as we see fit.”
The petition had more than 3,700 signatures Saturday, all of whom, Manuse said, were New Hampshire residents.
“The governor, he’s harming real people” said Dan Hynes, the attorney who in March unsuccessfully challenged Sununu’s ban on large gatherings. Hynes said he thought unemployment would lead to death too.
“We don’t want people to get sick,” Hynes said, but added there has to be a way to protect the vulnerable without closing businesses.
“New Hampshire’s success at social distancing and mitigation efforts has led some to believe that COVID-19 is no longer a serious threat, but we are unfortunately in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and only six weeks in,” Sununu said in a statement. “I empathize with the sentiment behind today’s rally, but we must be responsible and patient in our actions. I have no doubt that our economy will come back at 100%, but we are being responsible and laying the groundwork with a phased approach that works for NH.”