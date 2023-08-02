Hutchinson says latest Trump indictment affirms his view he should quit
Buy Now

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks with local voters at a Nashua temple after speaking at a candidate’s forum at Temple Beth Abraham in Nashua on Wednesday.

NASHUA — Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump for his actions regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol “reaffirms” his call for Trump to get out of the race.

“This reaffirms it. It was one year ago yesterday I made my first statement that former President Trump should withdraw from the race if he was indicted,” Hutchinson told reporters.