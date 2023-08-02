NASHUA — Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump for his actions regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol “reaffirms” his call for Trump to get out of the race.
“This reaffirms it. It was one year ago yesterday I made my first statement that former President Trump should withdraw from the race if he was indicted,” Hutchinson told reporters.
A former U.S. attorney and congressman, Hutchinson said it was shameful that Trump casts himself as a victim of a witch hunt.
The state prosecution in New York of Trump for financial crimes appears to be “political,” but the other indictments are serious and legitimate, he said.
“I know what he is facing and it is such a distraction for himself and the country,” said Hutchinson, who also Wednesday participated in a candidate’s forum at Temple Beth Abraham in Nashua.
“He does need to withdraw from the campaign but I assume he won’t. This is a critical issue for 2024 and every candidate needs to state clearly where they are on this.”
Hutchinson called the Trump legal troubles “the defining issue” in our country.
“If you go the path of Donald Trump and his argument that he is a victim of this, it is not a strategy that is good for Republicans and it is not good for our country,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson remains optimistic that he will reach 40,000 donors and enough support in key state polls to qualify for the first GOP debate Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Seven GOP hopefuls have already qualified.
“We are pulling out every stop to make sure we get there, 40,000 is a large number for a small state governor,” Hutchinson said.
All candidates also have to sign a pledge to support the GOP nominee.
“I will sign that pledge even thought I don’t like it because I am convinced Donald Trump is not going to be the nominee of our party,” Hutchinson said.
Michael Harris of Hollis, a Republican, said he voted for Joe Biden in 2020 and Hutchinson struck him as a “decent man” who isn’t likely to defeat Trump because he appears on the way to become the GOP nominee for a third straight election.
“I agree with Governor Hutchinson about the indictments. I think the Justice Department is doing what it is supposed to do.”
The divisiveness in American politics is so dangerous because its leaders are working to further the polarization rather than bring the country together, Hutchinson said.
“We have had leaders who have always tried to rise above our divisions and bring us together,” Hutchinson said during an interview with southern New Hampshire faith leaders at the Nashua forum.
“Today we have leaders who are trying to make money on division, who are trying to further divide our country rather than bring us together.”
Hutchinson was the first candidate in a program at the temple titled, “How to be President,” that asks philosophical questions about personal qualities and struggles they have had.
The group sponsored these candidate forums in the past two presidential cycles.
Temple Beth Abraham Rabbi Jonathan Spira-Savett, Rev. Allison Palm with the Unitarian Universalist Church in Nashua and the Rev. Michael Reink from Church of our Savior in Milford asked the questions Wednesday.
Hutchinson said his GOP rivals need to follow his lead and be more critical of Trump remaining in the race.
“There is a time for clarity, a time for definition and taking a stand in the political world. Some of my rivals do not speak this way and they are not critical because they do not want to get booed.”
Hutchinson’s long resume includes serving as a senior official in the Department of Homeland Security and the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
While he has had plenty of successes in politics, he’s had failures as well.
“I lost three statewide races before I got elected governor. You have to bounce back from setbacks in life, that’s a humbling experience,” Hutchinson said.
“The voters have to humble you before they will ever elect you. If the voters don’t humble you, God will humble you.”