Warmington defends her record on fighting drug abuse
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said she led the fight to battle the drug epidemic on the Executive Council. In 2002, she lobbied on behalf of a Big Pharma company against legislation to get tougher on prescribing practices. Warmington announced earlier this month she is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

 Warmington for Governor Campaign

CONCORD — Democratic candidate for governor Cinde Warmington said that as an executive councilor she has helped lead the effort to crack down on a surge in illegal fentanyl that has produced a spike in opioid overdose deaths.

“I’m running to finally tackle ... the fentanyl crisis in a real way,” Warmington declared in her announcement video.