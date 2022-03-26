As questions linger about New Hampshire’s troubled Division of Children, Youth and Families, a nearby state has turned around its child protection agency.
Late last week, a court ended 30 years of federal oversight of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families that began after a lawsuit alleging the Connecticut department had failed to protect children.
State leaders and attorneys from the public-interest law firm whose suit led to the federal consent decree said last week that committing to a transparent, data-centric approach has led to dramatic reversals that the state has been able to sustain.
Over the past 15 years, Connecticut has halved its foster care population by focusing more on supporting families. The state has cut the proportion of children in group homes and other congregate facilities from 28% to 7% and reduced the number of children sent out of state from 290 to five. Meanwhile, the state has raised the proportion of children placed with kin from 26% to 42%.
Underlying practices like hiring and retaining more staff, and embedding data collection and quality-control practices into the department have helped make those changes possible, said Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, and Ira Lustbader of Children’s Rights, the group that represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
“Connecticut has become a model,” said Lustbader, shedding its overreliance on institutions for children, keeping children in their communities and providing services to meet their needs.
Change has been a long process, coming in fits and starts as political interest and will to fund the department waxed and waned.
Lustbader said the two most recent administrations in Connecticut, and the Children and Families commissioners they appointed, marked a real turning point.
“We spent a whole lot of unnecessary time with prior administrations who were trying to defend the indefensible,” Lustbader said.
Dorantes credits her own background as a social worker with her role in cementing change in the department. She understood how practices in the office led to better outcomes for children and said she’s proud of what she’s done to change those practices.
Staffing and politics
Another turning point came in 2019, the first time the department hit its benchmarks for staffing and caseloads.
“Appropriate staffing equates to better safety decisions, risk assessments and timely intervention for children and families,” Dorantes said in a 2019 statement.
New Hampshire has long struggled to adequately staff its Division of Children, Youth and Families. Recent budgets have resulted in the funding of more positions, but the state still struggles to fill those jobs — at least in part because they are low-paying.
Documents submitted to the New Hampshire Executive Council this month, supporting a request for federal funds to supplement case worker pay, notes that starting salaries for child protection social workers in neighboring states are far higher than pay offered in New Hampshire.
In Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts, entry-level child protection social workers can expect to make $50,000 a year or more. In New Hampshire, pay starts at just over $38,000.
Staffing up and raising pay takes funding, and the state legislature needs to see the child protection agency as a priority and worthy of public funds, Dorantes said.
Dorantes said her department’s commitment to transparency, which includes releasing data on a regular basis and inviting legislators into field offices — has given the department more credibility with lawmakers.
”They saw us as being a transparent department they could get information from — even if it’s not what they want to hear,” Dorantes said.
Ken Mysogland, the department’s director for external affairs, said keeping in touch with legislators throughout the year – not just when the budget is written – has helped keep the department’s work in lawmakers’ minds, not just the bottom line.
For example, Dorantes said, the department made sure to invite a lawmaker to a ribbon-cutting for a new facility in her district, to underline the connection between funding and benefits for her constituents.
”Nobody wants to fund something that’s not working well.”
Self-improvement
Now that the consent decree has been lifted and Connecticut is no longer subject to federal oversight, Dorantes said she is not concerned about a backslide.
Dorantes said the department has now baked data collection and self-monitoring into its practices and culture. For example, she said, a regional office would know if it’s falling behind other offices in one metric or another — and could call other offices for advice.
“Any state can learn from the progress and successes that were marked today in Connecticut,” Lustbader said on Thursday, the day a judge’s ruling ended the federal oversight. “Especially states that continue to grossly overuse residential care, or send kids out of state, or those that don’t invest in community-based family housing and supportive services.”
Children’s Rights is representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit against New Hampshire alleging over reliance on residential facilities for older children with mental health challenges who have been removed from their parents’ care.
“Here’s a state that shows you can do this,” Lustbader said, pointing to Connecticut, “and you can create a far more family-centered child welfare agency, and better results for kids and families.”