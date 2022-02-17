MANCHESTER — In a setback for social conservatives, the state House of Representatives narrowly voted to exempt rape, incest and fetal anomaly from the state’s new ban on late-term abortions (HB 1609).
The measure also would remove from that ban the mandate every woman seeking an abortion must first undergo an ultrasound to ensure the fetus was younger than 24 weeks.
Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu came out in support of these changes to an abortion ban he had signed last June as part of the two-year state budget.
Sununu had urged the Republican-led Legislature to get this bill to his desk so he could sign it.
“I would like to thank the bipartisan group of legislators who voted to pass HB 1609 today,” Sununu said in a statement.
“This is another step in the right direction as we work to make necessary changes to our laws, and I urge the House Finance Committee and members of the State Senate to keep up the momentum and get this bill across the finish line.”
The bill faces an uphill climb in the Senate, which has defeated a series of amendments to its own bill that would have exempted rape, incest and fetal anomaly from the ban.
State Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said the abortion ban remains very unpopular among voters.
"Governor Sununu’s abortion ban must be fully repealed, but this is an important first step," Weber said.
The 179-174 vote to pass the bill Thursday ended a flurry of parliamentary maneuvers that began after House Speaker Sherman Packard’s leadership team lost their own close bid to try to control the hot-button issue.
A House committee had embraced a compromise to significantly limit the ultrasound mandate last month, but the full House narrowly rejected it, 177-175.
That change would have applied the ultrasound rule only when doctors believed the fetus could be 24 weeks along and fall under the ban.
New Hampshire Right to Life and Cornerstone, the two most active anti-abortion groups in the state, had supported the compromise as leaders insisted it was the original intent of the ultrasound mandate.
Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, praised the House’s surprising outcome.
“While we believe abortion ban should be struck in its entirety, we are grateful a bipartisan majority of the House of Representatives listened to the medical professionals and women of New Hampshire who have sounded the alarms for months to undue the harm the abortion ban and ultrasound mandate cause,” Montgomery said.
“Granite State women and families who find themselves in complex circumstances surrounding pregnancy, like a fatal fetal diagnosis or a pregnancy as a result of rape or incest, deserve our compassion and support -- not shame and certainly not arbitrary bans on abortion care.”
Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom, a retired surgeon, said rape and incest victims are often powerless to take steps to terminate a pregnancy such as taking the so-called “morning after pill.”
Many parents may not realize until after 24 weeks the full extent of fetal anomalies that may not permit their child to live outside the womb, he said.
“This difficult decision should be made by the parents and the providers, not legislators,” Knirk said.
Rep. Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson, said her cousin had been incorrectly told her fetus did not have a brain, and the child was born healthy.
Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford and vice president of New Hampshire Right to Life, had testified that said many rape victims find comfort by carrying the baby to term.
“The mothers testify that the baby helps them heal, gives them a reason to continue living and look to the future,” Wuelper said.
The Senate last week had passed the limited ultrasound mandate that House Republicans wanted, so that will come to the House on a separate bill (SB 399).
But even if Sununu gets more involved in trying to pass HB 1609, he’s got to get at least two Senate Republicans to change their minds.
The Senate had rejected abortion exemptions for rape, incest and fetal anomaly in separate amendments.
The closest the abortion rights supporters came was on the fetal anomaly ban. Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, was the only Senate Republican to back that change, and it failed, 13-11.