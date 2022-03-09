CONCORD — An executive councilor said the case of missing Harmony Montgomery in Manchester makes it clear that the state’s largest department should be broken up.
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, said the agency charged with protecting children would be better served and receive more financial support if it wasn’t part of the massive state Department of Health and Human Services.
“The department, I believe, is too big to be managed by one person. That is nothing against you. I have been saying that for several years,” Gatsas told HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Gov. Chris Sununu during Wednesday’s council meeting.
“If the department was smaller and the agencies were split up, we would have had better control with what happened to Harmony.”
Now in his second term on the Executive Council, Gatsas is a former president of the state Senate and mayor of Manchester.
Gatsas said he concluded from the first report on the handling of Montgomery’s case that the state “might” have done more.
“It was very inclusive, but it looks like we might have been able to do more,” Gatsas said. “I would hope someone comes forward to put this issue at rest.”
Sununu said, “I’m not going to comment on that.”
“Me neither,” said Shibinette.
Harmony Montgomery, who would be 7, has not been seen since sometime in late 2019, shortly after a court awarded custody to her father, Adam Montgomery.
The Division of Children, Youth and Families report stated that July 29, 2019, someone made an anonymous call to them alleging potential abuse of Harmony.
The caller said Harmony had a black eye that her father admitted to causing. The agency visited the home and advised Manchester police that “they did not observe an injury on the child consistent with a black eye,” noting that that assessment was made as the father and daughter were getting in a car and leaving.
In another visit, Harmony told a caseworker she was injured while playing with a toy light saber.
The DCYF reported after three visits that the family could be at “high risk” for future child welfare concerns.
Adam Montgomery, 32, was listed as homeless in Manchester at the time of the Jan. 5 criminal complaint charging him with endangering the welfare of a child, interference with custody and second-degree assault.
Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother, was charged with falsely collecting food stamp benefits after Montgomery went missing.
Not a new idea
Shibinette’s agency has more than 3,000 employees and spends more than 40% of the state’s $13.6 billion, two-year state budget.
“They have been looking at that for years,” Sununu said of legislative plans to split up HHS. “There are pros and cons. It is not easy to break up a department that manages 30 to 40 percent of state government because there is real overlap.”
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, authored legislation (SB 326) to create an office of early childhood separate from HHS and attached to the Department of Administrative Services.
Last month, the Senate approved on a voice vote an amended bill to direct the state to develop a plan to create this office by Nov. 1.
Once the plan is submitted, the Legislature would have to pass a separate bill to implement it.