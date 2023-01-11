Indigenous Peoples Day advocates apply full court press
Denise and Paul Pouliot, leaders representing the Pennacook-Abenaki tribe, urged a House committee Wednesday to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

CONCORD — Advocates vowed Wednesday to keep pushing the state Legislature to replace the Columbus Day holiday in October with Indigenous Peoples Day, insisting the change is inevitable.

“We are going to keep coming back no matter how many times you have rejected it,” Denise Pouliot, a leader with the Pennacook-Abenaki tribe who helped lead the effort that more than 20 towns and cities in the state have adopted, told a House committee Wednesday.