Indigenous Peoples Day advocates apply full court press

CONCORD — Advocates vowed Wednesday to keep pushing the state Legislature to replace the Columbus Day holiday in October with Indigenous Peoples Day, insisting the change is inevitable.
“We are going to keep coming back no matter how many times you have rejected it,” Denise Pouliot, a leader with the Pennacook-Abenaki tribe who helped lead the effort that more than 20 towns and cities in the state have adopted, told a House committee Wednesday.
Rep. Jaci Grote, D-Rye, asked supporters whether there was “any room for compromise” on HB 180, a bill to rename Columbus Day as Indgenous Peoples Day, a proposal that lawmakers have rejected several times over the years.
Pouliot’s husband, Paul, responded, “The change is already coming and it is just a matter of the people in this room waking up to this movement.”
Supporters of the bill point out Columbus didn’t “discover” America and had a long history of mistreating Native Americans.
“I am keenly aware that this nation was already inhabited with indigenous people and we are still here,” said Fawn Gaudet, a New Hampshire native and member of the Blackfeet tribe who said she lived on reservations in Montana.
“To me, Columbus Day it is not a day of joy; it is a day of mourning.”
Vermont and Maine are among the 10 states and the District of Columbia that have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
But Rep. Peter Petrigno, D-Milford, became upset when a liberal activist on social media said anyone opposing this bill supported “white supremacy.”
“Let me make it perfectly clear. I don’t care if we remove Columbus from the day. What I really care about is not losing the longstanding recognition of Italian-Americans on that day,” Petrigno said.
Sebastian Fuentes, movement politics director with Rights and Democracy of New Hampshire, had Tuesday posted on Twitter, “Representatives saying that they don’t support Indigenous Peoples Day because it is damaging to their Italian heritage; that it exactly what white supremacy is all about.”
2021 attempt at compromise fell flat
Petrigno said Columbus “was no hero” and Colorado took the right step in changing Columbus Day to honor Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first U.S. citizen canonized as a Catholic saint, for her work with immigrants.
“We should not be divisive and pit one ethnic group against another,” Petrigno said.
Fuentes said his comment was not aimed at Petrigno.
“It was directly mostly at other representatives who said they could not support Indigenous Peoples Day because they were members of the Knights of Columbus,” Fuentes testified.
In 2021, the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee voted, 18-1, in favor of marking Aug. 9 every year as Indigenous Peoples Day while keeping Columbus Day in October.
The House voted, 242-124, to kill that compromise by tabling it.
This year’s chief sponsor, Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, said he would prefer an up-or-down vote.
“Now is the time to finally pass it,” Horrigan said.
Rep. Catherine Sofikitis, D-Nashua, offered her own appeal for the bill.
“I want to be brutally frank with all of you here. There is not one person of color on this committee, not one. Racism matters,” Sofikitis said.
Paul Pouliot said Petrigno was right that Italian-Americans faced unspeakable discrimination as did other ethnic groups throughout U.S. history.
“Today we don’t have to apologize for it. We have to recognize it. We call it inherited history,” Pouliot added.