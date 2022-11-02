Housing fund supports nearly 1,500 units
Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery Director Taylor Caswell, standing right, briefed the Executive Council on $50 million in grants given to developers under the new InvestNH program. The federal American Rescue Plan Act is the source for the $100 million initiative Gov. Chris Sununu had proposed last spring that will also give grants to communities for their own projects. 

CONCORD — Nearly 1,500 new housing units will be created over the next 18 months using state money, with 62% of them to be set aside for low- and moderate-income families.

The Executive Council unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to give developers $50 million in subsidies under the state’s InvestNH housing program to complete 30 projects in all 10 New Hampshire counties, including four in Manchester.