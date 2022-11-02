Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery Director Taylor Caswell, standing right, briefed the Executive Council on $50 million in grants given to developers under the new InvestNH program. The federal American Rescue Plan Act is the source for the $100 million initiative Gov. Chris Sununu had proposed last spring that will also give grants to communities for their own projects.
CONCORD — Nearly 1,500 new housing units will be created over the next 18 months using state money, with 62% of them to be set aside for low- and moderate-income families.
The Executive Council unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to give developers $50 million in subsidies under the state’s InvestNH housing program to complete 30 projects in all 10 New Hampshire counties, including four in Manchester.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday the competition for this program was fierce, with 117 applications seeking a total of $153 million in incentives.
“New Hampshire is moving fast to address our housing challenges,” Sununu said after the meeting.
The federal American Rescue Plan Act grants provided the money for a $100 million program Sununu created last spring with the approval of the council.
Another $10 million in housing projects will go out through the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority (NHHFA).
The rest of the program is set aside for individual cities and towns to come up with their own housing projects ($30 million), for towns to upgrade planning or zoning ordinances ($5 million) or to demolish abandoned properties ($5 million).
Democratic nominee for governor and state Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye called Sununu’s plan a “Band-Aid” since the state needs an estimated 20,000 new housing units to reach a healthy vacancy rate.
During the campaign, Sherman said that if elected he would seek legislative approval for an annual $35 million investment at least until the state helped support enough additional housing to meet the need.
A state’s housing market is considered healthy if the vacancy rate is at least 5%. New Hampshire’s rate is roughly one-half of 1%.
Sununu said he is hopeful that the Legislature will decide in 2023 to use some of a record state budget surplus to create another round of grants.
“There will be other opportunities in the future,” Sununu said.
The largest project is the Gateway at Exeter development. The project, whose general manager is Thomas Monahan, gets a $3 million forgivable loan to support building 224 units, including 56 designated as affordable.
In Manchester, the four projects are:
• Residences at Chestnut on Merrimack, Phase 1; Scott Shaw of Lincoln Avenue Capital Management, $1 million, 44 units, all affordable;
• Residents at Chestnut on 80 Merrimack; Scott Shaw of Lincoln Avenue Capital Management, $2.5 million, 44 units, all affordable;
• Signature on Elm; Jason Garland, $3 million, 35 units, including 15 affordable;
• Manchester Street Revitalization; Michael Ketchen of Commonwealth Collective LLC, $250,000, 13 units, all affordable.
Hillsborough County had the most projects approved (eight), followed by Merrimack County (four), Grafton County (four), Rockingham County (three) and five counties with two apiece.
Strafford County had one project, the second-largest of the group. McIntosh Dover Apartments will receive a $2.8 million grant for 156 units, 52 of them affordable.
How affordable?
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, questioned how these projects could qualify as affordable housing with an average housing unit value of up to $330,000.
Taylor Caswell, director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said the program adopted verbatim the requirements that NHHFA uses for projects eligible to receive federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.
Caswell noted rising inflation, supply chain delays and higher interest rates have cut into how much this $50 million could support.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said the grants would build 452 housing units in his district.
“There are mill projects here that have sat around for decades,” Kenney said.
The program requires the developer to commit to keep the units affordable for at least five years.
Sununu said 86% of the approved applications committed to keep their units affordable for much longer periods.
Caswell’s agency shared with councilors but not the public the applications that didn’t make the cut.
Citing privacy concerns, the information given to councilors listed the names of the rejected housing projects but did not identify where they were located.