As technology gets smarter and more advanced, it also introduces new vulnerabilities for government-held data. At the National Association of Chief Information Officers Midyear conference in May, we asked state IT leaders: Is government equipped to protect citizen privacy?

"I have these conversations all the time because I'm sort of operating as the chief privacy officer. Things like using an email address without permission to solicit somebody — some people would think, 'Oh yeah, I'm going to do that because I need to further my business function,' but you wouldn't want that to happen to yourself. So explaining things in those contexts I think is a great way to start the privacy dialog and educate people over time to have a culture of privacy versus just a bunch of policies." — Denis Goulet, New Hampshire CIO