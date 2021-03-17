CONCORD – First Lady Jill Biden said the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will allow schools and child care centers to fully reopen in the future.
“Today I am here to tell you that, with the American Rescue plan, help is here,” Biden said.
Biden visited and toured the Christa McAuliffe Elementary School before receiving the first minted $1 coin commemorating the life of McAuliffe, the history teacher who died in the 1986 Space Challenger disaster.
Steven McAuliffe, Christa’s husband, credited Bedford inventor Dean Kamen with providing the intellectual horsepower to craft the concept of the coin and convince Congress to approve it.
“She would insist today … that all teachers accept this new United States coin for what it actually is, a tribute to them, an expression of gratitude to them for all they do,” said McAuliffe who was joined at the event by several family members, including a granddaughter who attends third grade at the school.
McAuliffe said when he heard Mrs. Biden was going to visit Concord and the school named for his late wife, he wanted to present the coin to her.
“We thought there would be no better person, no better teacher, no better role model for young women to receive the first coin,” he said.
McAuliffe said his longtime friend and Biden supporter, former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, negotiated with the Biden administration for the coin ceremony to become part of the event.
“We could not resist asking the White House if the First Lady might want to join in the celebration,” McAuliffe said. “I know it’s claim-jumping a bit. I apologize, but there it is.”
Mrs. Biden pointed out her late son, Beau, had worked as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court where Steven McAuliffe, 73, served as chief justice.
He took on “senior status” with the court in 2013.
“It just feels like coming home,” she said.
$350 million increase in aid
Earlier Wednesday, Education Secretary Miguel Cordero informed New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut that the COVID plan delivers to the state a $350 million increase in federal aid.
Biden offered few details about the relief plan.
She said it included $1,400 checks that most American adults will receive and doubled the child care tax credit, which she said should help women return to the work force.
Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Joyce panned the relief package, which failed to get a single GOP vote in Congress.
“The only reason Jill Biden is in New Hampshire today is because the Biden Administration is desperate to sell their $1.9 trillion boondoggle of a spending bill that will turn toxic over time,” Joyce said.
“While she’s in town, Granite Staters deserve to know why this progressive wish list doesn’t even require schools to reopen even though the science says they safely can.”
Gov. Chris Sununu and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig welcomed Biden to the state.
Prior to coming here, Biden met with the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators in Washington, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.
Hassan said she told the first lady it’s critical the relief package restore full in-person learning in public schools.
“We all want our kids to get back into school in person five days a week, as quickly as possible,” Hassan said during a telephone interview.
“I am hearing all across the state from parents that, while they are glad there is more hybrid programming going on, they really are eager to return to a normal school schedule.”
Jill Biden is an appropriate salesperson for how the package can help schools, Shaheen said.
“As a former teacher, I especially appreciated first lady Biden’s shared perspective around how the American Rescue Plan will help communities safely reopen schools and invest in broadband for virtual learning, so our kids don’t fall further behind," Shaheen said.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH, was among a small group of dignitaries who had a private audience before Jill Biden gave prepared remarks before a teleprompter.
“This is very exciting for me because this was my school. I attended Kimball,” Kuster said referring to the name of the former elementary school, torn down in 2011 to make way for Christa McAuliffe Elementary.