CONCORD — A circuit court judge nominee came under sharp questioning at his confirmation hearing before the Executive Council over his advice to town officials about a 2020 ballot controversy in Bedford.
Brian Shaughnessy, Bedford’s assistant town moderator, said he advised the town clerk and town moderator not to talk with anyone, including the elected town council members, once the Attorney General’s Office began investigating why 190 absentee ballots were put in a box and never counted.
“It was general advice given that is legal advice, that if you are being interviewed during an investigation, you shouldn’t be talking to anyone else,” Shaughnessy said Wednesday.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, a lawyer, said Shaughnessy should have told both officials to get their own lawyers since were facing potential criminal charges from the AG’s probe.
And Warmington asked why Shaughnessy never reconsidered his advice to maintain secrecy as the AG’s probe went on for 11 months before being disclosed to the public.
“I understand sometimes you make decisions that aren’t the best at the moment. There was a long time after that when those decisions could have been altered or improved,” Warmington said.
“Keeping the secret really did a disservice to the town council and the public.”
Shaughnessy said he didn’t learn about the uncounted ballots until the assistant town clerk informed him nearly two weeks after the election.
Shaughnessy said that in hindsight he should have given updated advice to the local officials.
“In a perfect world, had I been thinking that through, I would have said, ‘Gee, you should get your own attorney,’” Shaughnessy said.
Elected moderator
On Tuesday, voters elected Shaughnessy as town moderator, a post he held from 2012-18.
Shaughnessy said he agreed to run after Moderator Bill Klein asked him to seek the post.
Klein urged the council to support Shaughnessy’s judicial bid.
If the council confirms his nomination, Shaughnessy said local officials have been training lobbyist and Bedford resident Henry Veilleux to replace him as town moderator.
Shaughnessy said state prosecutors are still looking into why 10 write-in ballots from the 2020 election were found in a voting machine when the town had a special election in September.
“What they are investigating has nothing to do with anything I did during the election, after the election or any information I was involved in,” Shaughnessy said.
Russan Chester of Bedford opposed Shaughnessy’s nomination.
“I believe we have lost trust in our elections and we need it back,” Chester said. “Running while there is still an investigation is a slap in the face to the town of Bedford.”
During the hearing, Shaughnessy attracted impressive support for his nomination from Supreme Court Associate Justice Jim Bassett, New Hampshire Bar Association Executive Director George Moore, New Hampshire Legal Assistant executive Elliott Berry and Mary Sliney, the head of The Way Home, an agency that supports affordable housing for low-income citizens.
Bassett said Shaughnessy is one of the most experienced lawyers on landlord-tenant issues in New Hampshire and once won a New Hampshire case on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“He is a very skilled lawyer. He has a tremendous commitment to the bar,” Bassett said.
Shaughnessy was a founder of 603 Legal Aid, a program that finds free lawyers for clients that can’t afford to pay for their own legal counsel.
“I have walked the walk. I do deeply care about access to justice and respect for the rule of law,” Shaughnessy said.
Bill Greiner, a Bedford developer, said the election controversy doesn’t provide a full picture of Shaughnessy.
“Brian is a person of a lot of integrity. He is a hard worker, and there is nothing Brian wouldn’t do for someone who needs help,” Greiner said.
For about 15 years, Shaughnessy shared a Manchester law firm with Manchester Democrat Jim Normand, a former executive councilor.
The council earlier Wednesday received only positive testimony for Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of Jacki Smith of Sharon to a judgeship on the Superior Court.
Sununu told reporters both his nominees were highly qualified and his judicial selection commission strongly endorsed both of them.
“They both interviewed very well, they have backgrounds that are needed,” Sununu said.