A Superior Court judge rejected an injunction barring certain cities and towns from collecting the statewide property tax, concluding it would cause too much harm since officials rely upon it as they set local property tax rates.
The injunction had been sought by the plaintiffs in a suit over school funding brought by attorneys Andru Volinsky, John Tobin and Natalie Laflamme.
Advocates for education finance reform said Rockingham County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff’s decision leaves them hopeful that the court will ultimately decide the statewide property tax is unconstitutional.
“While we’re disappointed that this request for an injunction was declined, we are still very optimistic about this suit,” said Zack Sheehan, project director with the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project.
The suit maintains the statewide property tax allows two dozen property-rich municipalities to retain part of the proceeds, which is unfair to the rest of the communities that get no excess from the tax.
The tax violates the provision in the state constitution which requires state taxes be “equal in valuation and uniform in rate,” the suit maintains.
Ruoff took over the case after another judge had to step aside when the “Coalition Communities 2.0” moved to intervene. The group represents the property-rich towns that oppose the suit.
The judge who recused himself and his wife own a residence and rental property in Lebanon, one of the coalition communities.
In the decision, Ruoff said granting the injunction would cause “substantial, immediate and concrete” harm to these property-rich towns that might have to send out supplemental tax bills.
He granted the coalition’s right to be a party to the lawsuit.
The case will likely proceed to a trial on the merits some time next year, officials said.