A trial court judge has struck down Senate Bill 3, the 2017 law that required proof of domicile for newly registered voters.
The judge ruled the law unconstitutional for placing an unreasonable burden on the right to vote and for violating equal protection rights under the state constitution.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan, signed a 54-page order on Wednesday. It represents a verdict in an 8-day bench trial that he oversaw in December. The New Hampshire court system released the order on Thursday.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Republican-backed bill into law in 2017, and it was almost immediately challenged by the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the New Hampshire League of Women Voters.
The law required newly registered voters to prove their domicile, either by providing written proof, promising to mail it in or acknowledging that election officials will seek to verify their address by mail.
Anderson's order found that the law violates the state's constitution when it comes to qualifications of a domicile for voting purposes and it violated equal protection requirements. He agreed with the state that the law is not vague.
He also wrote that the state has failed to prove that SB 3 restrictions are necessary to address voter fraud.
"Although the legislative record is practically overwhelmed with references to voter fraud, the reality is that voter fraud is virtually non-existent in this state, a fact that the state conceded at trial," Anderson wrote.
The equal protection ruling addressed plaintiff arguments that the SB 3 restrictions impacted young voters, college students, low-income voters, mobile voters and Democratic voters more than others.
Anderson had harsh words for the state's expert -- M.V. Hood III, a Georgia University professor of political science. He found his testimony not credible and said Hood did not address the fact that young voter turnout increased nationwide in 2018, not just in New Hampshire.
"This indicates that the turnout in 2018 was a reflection of the political climate, rather than anything that can be attributed to SB 3," Anderson wrote.