Amy Manchester of Hudson pleaded her case during a public hearing on her nomination to be the next Manchester Circuit Court judge. She's served in the past as a city and county prosecutor as well as a public defender. While Manchester spoke, her two daughters (back right) watched the proceeding.
CONCORD — Police, education and legal colleagues praised the nomination of Amy Manchester of Hudson to become the next judge of the Manchester Circuit Court during a public hearing Wednesday.
Gov. Chris Sununu nominated Manchester to replace Manchester Circuit Court Judge William Lyons, who will turn the mandatory retirement age of 70 on May 4.
Since April 2021, Manchester has worked as a prosecutor in the Manchester City Solicitor’s office. She previously worked in the Hillsborough County Attorney’s office, in the state’s criminal defense bar and as a public defender in Colorado.
“I want to be able to continue to serve the community in a broader sense,” Manchester said.
City Solicitor Emily Rice paid Manchester the ultimate compliment.
“She was the most responsive, analytical, helpful assistant county attorney that I have ever encountered,” said Rice, who then hired Manchester to be one of the city’s seven prosecutors.
Manchester Police Sgt. Casey Seigle is a police prosecutor who has worked closely with attorney Manchester.
“She uses facts and the law to guide her decisions, not emotions,” Seigle said.
Sister Maria Rosa is principal of the Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson, where Manchester’s two daughters attend.
“As a parent volunteer, Amy approaches all tasks assigned to her care with professionalism, grace, good judgment and impeccable credentials,” Sister Rosa testified.
Her husband, Don, is a U.S. Army veteran who works at BAE Systems.
Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, said the circuit courts face a backlog of 13,000 cases so it is critical that new judges are able to “hit the ground running.”
Rice served for seven years on the Judicial Selection Committee, which makes recommendations on judgeships to the governor.
Circuit courts no longer have silos of expertise so all judges must be able to handle cases across all aspects of the law, she said.
“That’s the job and Amy will excel at it,” Rice said.