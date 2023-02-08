Manchester judgeship choice attracts support
Amy Manchester of Hudson pleaded her case during a public hearing on her nomination to be the next Manchester Circuit Court judge. She's served in the past as a city and county prosecutor as well as a public defender. While Manchester spoke, her two daughters (back right) watched the proceeding.

CONCORD — Police, education and legal colleagues praised the nomination of Amy Manchester of Hudson to become the next judge of the Manchester Circuit Court during a public hearing Wednesday.

Gov. Chris Sununu nominated Manchester to replace Manchester Circuit Court Judge William Lyons, who will turn the mandatory retirement age of 70 on May 4.