N.H. leads the nation in child well-being
Buy Now

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book ranked New Hampshire as number one for child well-being, but noted working families in the state face struggles finding affordable child care.

 Annie E. Casey Foundation

CONCORD — New Hampshire is ranked tops in the country for child well-being according to an annual, independent advocacy group.

But public health leaders said the 2023 Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book also highlighted the crisis that working families face in trying to get affordable child care.