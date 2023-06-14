CONCORD — New Hampshire is ranked tops in the country for child well-being according to an annual, independent advocacy group.
But public health leaders said the 2023 Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book also highlighted the crisis that working families face in trying to get affordable child care.
The survey presents national and state data from 16 indicators in four domains — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors.
New Hampshire has often ranked near the top and for the second straight year, it was in the top five states in all four areas.
In the other areas, New Hampshire was second for family and community and fourth best for both economic well-being and education.
“Together, we’ve made landmark investments in early childhood education, mental health, child care, and so much more,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.
“Our work continues, but this ranking is further proof that New Hampshire is far and away the best place for children and families to thrive.”
On child care, the study concluded that in New Hampshire the average annual cost was $12,496.
This represented 31% of the income for a single parent, which was 16th highest in the country.
14% of families lost a wage earner due to child care access
“Even if a family can afford child care, the demand on providers currently exceeds their capacity to serve families,” said Rebecca Woitkowski, Kids Count policy director for New Futures, New Hampshire’s leading health policy and advocacy organization.
“Across New Hampshire, more than 40 child care centers have closed in the last few years, eliminating nearly 1,500 slots for children and adding to the growing demand for availability.”
The report also found 14% of children in New Hampshire up to the age of 5 lived in families in which someone had to quit, change, or refuse a job because of problems with child care.
Studies have found women are five to eight times more likely to lose a job or have to leave one due to a lack of child care access.
Health and Human Services Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver said the state has since March 2020 committed to spend more than $112 million to strengthen the child care network by expanding providers and lowering overhead costs.
The two-year state budget (HB 2) Sununu is expected to sign in the coming days expands eligibility for a child care scholarship grant for lower and moderate-income families while setting aside $15 million to provide recruitment and retention bonuses for child care providers.
“This recognition is not something we take for granted, and much more progress lies ahead,” Weaver said.
“We will continue to lift up the daily work that occurs on behalf of children and families that allows them to grow in communities that are supported, successful, and strong.”