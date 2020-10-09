KEENE — Stopping outside City Hall on Friday, Rep. Ann McLane Kuster used a campaign stop to advocate that people use absentee ballots to vote early for the November general election.
“I want to make sure every vote counts,” Kuster said.
Kuster, the Democratic incumbent in the Second Congressional District from Hopkinton, is again running against Republican Steve Negron of Nashua, who lost to Kuster in 2018. Like Kuster, Negron supports absentee ballots, but he is against allowing people to vote before election day.
“I am all for absentee ballot voting but I am not in favor of early voting,” Negron said.
New Hampshire is allowing voters to use absentee ballots to vote early for any reason this year, an allowance made due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kuster said changing the rules will allow more people who want to vote to be able to vote without risking their health due to the pandemic.
“So many people are concerned,” Kuster said.
Negron said in an email that allowing people to vote early will lower voter turnout. He also argues that early voting somehow lessens the importance of the election day and harms civic unity.
“Finally, early voting seems to be counterproductive to the civic cohesiveness inherent in having voters throughout the nation turn out on a single day to choose our president and our legislative representatives,” Negron said.
Kuster is concerned about Louis DeJoy, President Donald Trump’s appointee to head the United States Postal Service, who took away sorting machines and mail boxes from districts in key states as Trump publicly complained about early voting.
“Now it’s clear the Trump Administration attempted to interfere in our election,” Kuster said.
Negron disputes that, saying the USPS is failing and that Trump was looking out for taxpayers when his administration initially withheld $10 billion in COVID-19 relief funding for the agency.
“As far as the $10 billion requested by the USPS, the president must ensure taxpayers’ dollars are not squandered and the long-term viability of the USPS must be a factor in determining whether they receive stimulus funding,” Negron said.
Kuster said people should have their absentee ballots in the mail at least a week before the election. If they miss the deadline, she suggests they bring their ballots directly to their town clerk on Nov. 3.