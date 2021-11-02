LACONIA — Mayor and ex-state Sen. Andrew Hosmer, a Democrat, won a second term Tuesday decisively over state Rep. Dawn Johnson, a Republican who also serves on the school board.
Hosmer won with 2,146 votes or nearly 73% of all ballots cast.
Johnson got 790 votes or nearly 27% of the vote.
There were seven write-in ballots.
State Democrats were celebrating the big win in this city that went with Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 6 percent a year ago.
A total of 2,968 ballots were cast, which represented 31% of all registered voters in the city.
Hosmer works as a State House lobbyist for Preti Strategies in Concord. He was registered to represent six clients during the 2021 legislative session including the Theatre Owners of New England, Teamsters Union Local 633 and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.
Johnson is serving her first term as a state rep and second term as a school board member.
The problems of homelessness and the future of the Lakes Regional Facility property were major issues during this race.
Last week, the Executive Council approved a contract for the state to hire a real estate broker to take bids on private developers buying state land on which there used to be a minimum-security prison and a state school for those with mental health challenges.
The mayor and city council had urged the state to move slowly on this plan and to make sure that it doesn’t permanently displace a mutual aid public safety program that serves the entire region.
City leaders also were concerned about the loss of playing fields and walking trails if all the land is sold.
Johnson apologized after she had linked a story from a neo-Nazi web site and resisted Democratic Party calls for her to resign her House seat.
Jennifer Anderson, deputy director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, easily won a citywide seat to the Laconia Board of Education.
The voters approved by nearly a 3-1 margin a ballot question dealing with the process for how the city will redistrict its six wards following the Census every 10 years. The question makes clear the council has to start the process as soon as possible after getting the latest numbers and that it can change future ward lines by adopting a city ordinance.
In Rochester, Paul Callaghan, a local police lieutenant and prosecutor for the Strafford County Sheriff's Office, won a highly contested, three-way race to replace Mayor and ex-state Sen. Caroline McCarley who stepped down last June.
According to unofficial results, Callaghan won by nearly a 2-1 margin over Palana Hunt-Hawkins, who served on the city council.
The third candidate was Cassie Borne, who worked as a sociologist and children's ministry teacher.
The mayor's post in Rochester is nonpartisan, but Republican leaders counted Callaghan as a victory for their side.
Callaghan made downtown parking a major issue and called for the city to make greater use of a community revitalization tax break that cities and towns can offer to lure developers.
Somersworth
During the race, Hunt-Hawkins had emphasized the need for more downtown parking and more steps to deal with the homeless problem in the city.
Outside of Manchester, the most closely watched mayoral race was in Somersworth, a city that has had some economic success in recent years.
In a tight, three-way race, Mayor Dana Hilliard pulled out a victory for his fifth term over first-term Somersworth City Councilor-At-Large Crystal Paradis and Ken Hilton.
The final numbers were Hilliard with 886, Paradis with 641 and Hilton with 623 votes, respectively.
Hilliard became the state’s first openly gay mayor in the state and served five terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He serves as principal at Somersworth Middle School.
Hilliard had near unanimous support from the city council.
Paradis, 38, has served as director of communications for the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation. Her campaign attracted the support of many leading Democrats including 2020 Democratic candidate for governor Andru Volinsky, Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, state Sens. Becky Whitley and Rebecca Perkins Kwoka along with ex-Somersworth Mayor Lincoln Soldati.
If elected, Paradis would have become the city’s first female mayor.
After the loss Paradis said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to have met so many folks in the community who shared my experience and were excited about our ideas.”
In Berlin, incumbent Mayor Paul Grenier ran unopposed for a seventh term following the death of his opponent, Robert Haynes, who had been stricken with COVID-19-related pneumonia 12 days before the election.
Supporters were mounting a campaign to write in Haynes’ name.
The lone candidate for mayor in Claremont was Dale Girard, chosen to fill a vacant city council seat in January.
In Concord, Mayor Jim Bouley, a State House lobbyist, took more than a 3-1 lead in early voting as he sought an eighth term. Taylor Hall, a finance counselor at Southern New Hampshire University, ran against Bouley.
Incumbent Dover Mayor Robert Carrier was running unopposed for a second term.
In Keene, George Hansel’s won by a large margin for a second term as mayor over Mark Zuchowski.
In Portsmouth, there were 19 candidates running for nine seats on the city council; the top vote-getter becomes mayor.
Last month in Franklin, voters in that city elected Ward 1 City Councilor Jo Brown as mayor over incumbent incumbent mayor C. Olivia Zink.
Voters there also narrowly chose ex-councilor Vincent Ribas to get back a council seat over current City Councilor Karen Testerman. In 2020, Testerman opposed Gov. Chris Sununu in the GOP primary for governor.