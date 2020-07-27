LACONIA – Legislation that would green-light the redevelopment of the long-shuttered Laconia State School property has made it to the governor’s desk, but its fate won’t be known until Wednesday.
Gov. Chris Sununu has previously spoken against the bill because it would transition the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission into an agency that would exist in perpetuity – similar to Pease Redevelopment Authority. The governor said he would not support allowing the state to make another investment similar to the redevelopment of the decommissioned Pease Air Force Base in Newington.
The legislation sponsored by Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, is attached to an amendment in an omnibus bill that includes more than a dozen pieces of unrelated legislation.
Morse’s bill seeks to create the Lakes Region Development Authority and empower it to authorize the letting of contracts and the purchase of land. The authority could also award grants totaling $1 million and float up to $5 million in state-backed bonds for capital improvements.
State Rep. Peter Spanos, R-Laconia, told the commission on Monday Sununu could veto HB 1234 in its entirety, or choose to allow it to become law without his signature.
“If we don’t get what we are looking for, it’s not due to lack of diligence,” Spanos said.
Spanos said he was “cautiously optimistic” and gave it a 50/50 chance of passage.
“We are all aware that these are not normal times and that the lines of communication would be clearer and more direct. The pandemic has been a tremendous distraction for governors nationwide. We are fortunate in New Hampshire that we haven’t been hit nearly as hard in terms of infections. Patience has to be the byword especially when the budget comes around next year,” Spanos said.
Robert Cheney, Lakeshore Commission vice chairman has said the $16 million in the capital budget was intended as a “place-holder” and not cast in stone.
Cheney said Monday the Nobis Group is scheduled to remove contaminated soil from the 225-acre former school property on Aug. 3-4 and will complete a final written report in September.
RFP Environmental Inc., has completed field work on the bulk of the 28 buildings, including the brick buildings that appear most likely to be renovated for future reuse. That report is expected to be finished this fall.
The commission approved extending and adding $10,000 to its contract with the Lakes Region Planning Commission. Under the terms of the agreement, LRPC will prepare and submit a grant application on the commission’s behalf to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services for a $200,000 grant earmarked for hazardous waste removal. The money comes from the state’s Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund.