CONCORD — A compromise bill to enhance parental rights fell apart Tuesday after state prosecutors and domestic violence advocates said it could run afoul of anti-discrimination laws and empower abusers.
The legislation would require teachers and staff to promptly report to parents any inquiry a student made into changing “gender expression or identity,” as well as joining any club or extracurricular activity.
House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, said these late objections to the bill (HB 1431) were too serious and complex to resolve in the waning days of the 2022 session.
“I don’t see any way we can support this. We would have to amend so much stuff to try and take care of people, and I don’t think we have enough time to deal with it,” Rice said.
“I just think this is going to need a lot more work and that is something that can be worked on over the summer.”
Rice chaired the House-Senate conference committee that on Tuesday agreed to disagree on a compromise.
The impasse means the bill likely will die without further action by lawmakers.
Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke said the language could be in conflict with a 2019 state law that bans discrimination in public schools on the basis of “sex, gender identity and sexual orientation.”
“It could be construed to require … school officials to out students to their parents,” Locke said. “They don’t know how their parents are going to react. They may be afraid of that reaction. They may not be ready to express that to their parents, but are looking for support at their school.”
But Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said schools could become liable for failing to tell parents about a student who is conflicted about sexuality and ends up committing suicide.
Locke said educators face a “balancing act” because they are mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse.
“There may be circumstances where you should share that information (with parents),” Locke said. “There should not be a code of silence.
“If there is bullying from other students, you may wish to inform the parents whether the student wants you to or not.”
Speakers from the Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence objected to the part of the bill that ensured “both parents” get all relevant information about their children from schools.
They warned this could permit a domestic abuser to obtain private information that could lead to putting a spouse or ex-spouse in further jeopardy.
“We don’t want to do any more harm,” Rice said.
“Both parents can be there for events at the school. How does this protect someone who has a restraining order?” Rice said.
Upset at comments
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, strongly objected to organizations weighing in so late in the process, charging that they have “submarined a good piece of legislation.”
“It is shameful and it is not the way people should be operating,” Carson said. “I don’t know why they weren’t paying attention and seeing what we were doing.”
Carson said too often teachers were practicing mental health counseling without a license and not informing parents.
“You can’t take a child to an emergency room and get them treated without the parental permission, yet a teacher can counsel the child without the parent’s permission? How does that work?” Carson asked.
“It is too much. Parents have a right to know what is going on with their children.”
Many organizations had come out against the bill before the Senate passed it on a 13-11 vote a few weeks ago. They included New Futures; the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire; GLAD, an LGBTQ advocacy organization from Boston; the New Hampshire Council of Churches and the state’s two teachers’ unions, the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association of New Hampshire.
As written, the legislation would have prevented state and local government bodies from “trampling on the rights of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children unless reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest.”
Rice said she remains optimistic that with more work the bill can be revived and passed in a different form in 2023.