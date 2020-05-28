Since businesses and attractions have started to reopen, law enforcement officials from throughout New Hampshire say they have seen an increase in service calls.
Col. Kevin Jordan of New Hampshire Fish and Game is expressing concerns about the White Mountain National Forest reopening Tuckerman Ravine.
“They are about to open up Tuckerman Ravine,” Jordan said Thursday during a conference call with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and state law enforcement officials.
The reopening could happen as early as next week, according to Jordan.
“We envision thousands of people going up there to ski,” he said, adding the snow rangers have told him there are still mid-winter conditions on the trail and there could be a huge influx of people if it reopens.
Jordan is hoping that the opening could be delayed at least two weeks, explaining there are no ski patrols. He worries there could be a significant number of calls for service for injuries.
“As the economy opens up, everybody does want to get outside,” agreed Col. Nathan Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police.
Although traffic decreased about 60 percent at the start of quarantine, Noyes said people are now venturing out again.
Hampton Police Chief Rich Sawyer said establishments at Hampton Beach have been good about keeping outdoor dining tables separated, but outside of the establishments it has been difficult keeping people socially distant.
Hampton has converted part of Ocean Boulevard into a pedestrian walkway, which will dramatically change how police patrol that section this summer, according to Sawyer.
Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said the COVID-19 pandemic is shedding light on homeless camps; the mental health issues there are becoming overwhelming. The chief said he sees no end in sight.
“It is really starting to cripple the city,” said Capano.
There is funding in the HEROES Act to address housing issues, according to Shaheen. The relief package has passed the House and will be reviewed by the Senate next week, she said.
Police chiefs are also expressing concerns about drug overdoses as the pandemic continues.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham of the Londonderry Police Department said he worries about an increase in fatal overdoses and the potential for more potent drugs emerging post COVID-19.
Shaheen agreed that officials must look beyond the pandemic to make sure these challenges will be addressed. She said the opioid epidemic continues to be a big problem in New Hampshire.