CONCORD – The state will use $1.5 million in federal money to identify housing needs across New Hampshire as part of a three-year plan to ease a shortage of affordable housing by adding 13,500 units statewide.
According to a report by the state Council on Housing Stability, New Hampshire's housing costs are the 15th-highest in the country.
Rents have gone up 20% over the past five years, far outstripping wage increases during that period, the report said.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the Legislative Fiscal Committee approved using $1.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan for regional planning commissions to do a needs assessment on housing across the state and to hire a project manager to implement a three-year strategic plan to improve housing stability.
“For the last several years, adequate affordable housing has been a challenge for New Hampshire; that challenge has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said.
The new staffer will work for the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority on a plan to help make homelessness more "rare."
“The authority will work with all the stakeholders to deploy the resources to address this significant issue facing our state,” Caswell said.
Each of the regional planning commissions in all 10 counties of the state will receive $100,000 to update studies on housing needs.
The commissions will use 2020 Census Data to come up with their own regional housing assessments.
“Understanding the housing needs for each region will be critical in advancing the statewide vision and planning needed to solve New Hampshire's housing shortage including affordable housing, so that adequate housing options to serve the needs and choices of NH citizens throughout their lifespans are available throughout the state,” Caswell said.
The state’s housing agency will receive $505,000 of the grant to cover the project manager's salary and benefits, with $200,000 set aside to hire consultants to help.
The plan's recommendations include: promoting new housing development; reducing barriers to affordable housing; and using a data-driven approach to understand regional needs.
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said the recently signed two-year state budget provides money to help reach the council’s goal.
He said $25 million of the budget surplus was put into the state’s affordable housing fund, with another $5 million expected to come the state’s real estate transfer tax.
“We’ve talked a lot about affordable housing in recent years, but this budget really makes the investment that’s needed to address it,” D’Allesandro said.
In total, the Legislative Fiscal Committee approved the expenditure of $4 million in federal rescue plan programs, including a $1 million marketing effort to deal with the state’s workforce shortage.
The state’s new Department of Energy received a $150,000 grant to do a report on the environmental impact of creating an offshore wind project off the Gulf of Maine.