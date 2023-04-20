Lawmakers consider doubling on-job death pension to surviving spouse
State Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, spoke to the Senate Executive Departments and Administration Committee this week about a House-passed bill (HB 250) that would double the pension paid to the surviving spouse of a government worker killed while on the job.

CONCORD — Supporters said it is the right time to alter a 50-year-old law and double the lifetime pension given to the surviving spouse of a state or local government employee killed while on the job.

Members of a State Senate committee had questions about whether the Legislature should set a new cap on these future pension amounts at $85,000 a year or let them rise over time as all wages increase.