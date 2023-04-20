CONCORD — Supporters said it is the right time to alter a 50-year-old law and double the lifetime pension given to the surviving spouse of a state or local government employee killed while on the job.
Members of a State Senate committee had questions about whether the Legislature should set a new cap on these future pension amounts at $85,000 a year or let them rise over time as all wages increase.
This House-passed bill (HB 250) is one of several enhancements to public employee retirements that cleared the closely divided House of Representatives in 2023.
Some are contained in the two-year state budget proposal the House approved last month.
Under current law, the surviving spouse of any law enforcement officer or firefighter in Group 2 of the state retirement system killed in the line of duty receives an annual pension equal to 50% of the annual, earnable compensation at the time of death.
Earnable compensation can include an employee’s salary plus overtime, vacation, sick, leave, holiday, longevity and unused time that the employee was entitled to when he or she died.
The legislation at issue would raise that pension to 100% of the average final compensation.
Public employees have to work 10 years to be vested into the retirement system.
For anyone vested prior to 2012, average final compensation is the average of the employee’s three highest years of earnings.
Those vested after 2012 receive the average of the employee’s five highest years of earnings.
State Rep. Benjamin Baroody, D-Manchester, authored the original bill that doubled these pensions only for surviving spouses of Group 2 retirees who worked in public safety.
The House Finance Committee amended the bill to double the on-the-job death pension benefit paid to surviving spouses of Group 1 employees that include state, county and local government workers and public school teachers.
These surviving spouses in Group 1 have always gotten 50% of average final compensation.
The House overwhelmingly agreed with the change, passing the bill to the Senate on a vote of 328-53.
Bill would have state budget cover benefits
State Rep. Daniel McGuire, R-Epsom, told a Senate panel this week the pension benefit amount has remained the same since its inception in 1967.
McGuire said that 32 surviving spouses presently receive it.
Another state law grants a one-time, $100,000 death benefit to the spouse of a police officer or firefighter killed while on the job.
“We would assume over time the number of these (on-duty death) incidents would go down as safety measures improve,” McGuire said. “This is a very occasional sort of thing, we see one incident every couple of years.”
The House also altered this bill to have these benefits paid for from the budget with state general funds.
Without that change, the benefits would be charged against the retirement system and paid for in part through property taxes that provide the “employer” contribution for all public pension benefits. Employees contribute with each pay period towards their own pensions.
Marty Karlon with the NHRS said his agency is awaiting an actuary’s estimate of the cost for the amended bill.
The actuary figured the original measure in 2026 would cost the state about $320,000 that year and cost cities, towns and county employers an estimated $1.3 million.
This change, if adopted, would not enhance the pensions of any surviving spouse currently receiving a benefit.
The increase would go for those survivors of public employees killed in the line of duty in the future.
Children and parents can qualify
Karlon explained the pension benefit goes to children under 18 or parents who are dependents of the deceased employee if there is no surviving spouse.
A sibling or someone not married to the employee would not receive this lifetime benefit, he said.
The workers’ compensation insurance system, and not the retirement system, determines if the death qualifies as being a job-related death, Karlon added.
Brian Hawkins with the National Education Association of New Hampshire said he appreciated the House decision to add government workers.
He said public school teachers have come under increased stress with the spike in school shootings across the country.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, wondered whether setting a cap made sense.
“We’re trying to recruit young people to work. Is this enough to take care of them?” Carson asked rhetorically.
Hawkins said his organization would support either raising or getting rid of the cap.
Jim Demers, a lobbyist representing the N.H. Police Association and State Troopers Association, said in this tight labor market new law enforcement recruits are looking at every benefit that a public employer offers.
Currently, there’s a 20% vacancy rate in the state trooper workforce and more than 50% vacancy among state corrections officers, according officials.
A young trooper may work special details and plenty of overtime to make more than $100,000 annually, only to have the pension death benefit drop to the $85,000 cap upon his or her death, Demers said.
“It may make sense to leave the cap out of the bill,” Demers said.
Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom and Dan McGuire’s spouse, had opposed this when the bill came before the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee she chaired.
“We never saw a good reason why a 50-year-old benefit would need to be changed,” she said. “We didn’t feel we had the justification for it.”
Her committee disagreed and endorsed the original bill, 15-5.