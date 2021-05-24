CONCORD – The question of whether to move up the date of the state primary election is likely headed to a House-Senate conference committee that would resolve competing moves on the calendar.
A key State Senate committee voted 5-0 in favor of going one month earlier than the present -- from the second Tuesday in September to the second Tuesday in August.
Last month, the House of Representatives passed its own bill (HB 98) to go to the fourth Tuesday in June.
Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, said city and town clerks had complained that they were already taxed in June with processing local property tax payments.
“Moving it ahead one month makes the most sense,” Birdsell said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the Senate bill moved the starting date for this change ahead to Jan. 1, 2023 [—] after the next election [—] because the redistricting process was going to take longer for lawmakers to complete later this fall.
“We need to give this some time to work,” Soucy said.
The House bill would have its June primary begin in 2022.
The State Senate will vote this Thursday on the committee’s recommendation.
Only two states — Delaware and Louisiana — have later primary dates than New Hampshire, whose 2020 primary was Sept. 8.
Advocates maintain that moving the primary would bring New Hampshire in line with the rest of the country. Thirty-one states hold primaries before the end of June every election year.
The change also would lengthen the general election campaign from eight to 20 weeks, giving candidates more time to appeal to non-primary voters.
Critics contend a June primary date would mean candidates would have to file for office in March, halfway through the legislative session.
The change would force state senators to campaign in May, a busy time of year for them as the Senate is dealing with a crush of bills sent over from the House every year, Birdsell said.
Give third-party hopefuls less time
Further, supporters of third-party candidates said the earlier primary date would give them less time to collect signatures from registered voters to qualify for the general election ballot in November.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner has been a supporter of the September primary, and said the state’s high voter turnout supports the status quo.
He also said holding the vote in August could lower voter interest because many families would be on summer vacation
Gov. Chris Sununu, a three-term Republican, said he doesn’t like changing the primary that has been in September since 1910.
“We have a very unique system here in New Hampshire. I am not for moving the primary,” Sununu said.
“If you start pushing it way out to June, we become a lot more like everyone else… If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
The House bill would allow Gardner to alter the primary date and filing period in 2022 if the scheduling of city election boundary changes presents a problem.
Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua and a former city clerk, said the change would require voters in seven towns to hold special elections later this year to make adjustments in their ward boundaries to account for changes from the Census.
Under the current election calendar, those municipal boundary changes could be voted on in 2022 before the September primary, Bergeron said.