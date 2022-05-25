CONCORD — The final day of rough-and-tumble battles over policy in this 2022 legislative session has arrived, with parental rights, bail reform, congressional redistricting and a Christmas tree-laden bill of issues all hanging in the balance.
More than three dozen legislative compromises need an up or down vote in the House of Representatives and state Senate to be sent to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu.
For some, that will be easier said than done.
Those serving in the narrow Republican majority in the Legislature must hang together to get each one of these 37 heavily worked-over bills to the finish line.
The other line lawmakers badly want to get to is the starting gate to file for re-election. The filing period starts next Wednesday and runs through June 10.
“I’m looking forward to devoting full time to campaigning since my day now starts at 5 a.m. and goes until late at night,” said Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and a leading GOP candidate for U.S. Senate.
“Getting past the conference committee benchmark is always satisfying,” Morse said.
The tiny margin of error probably means at least one bill under the radar is either going to come crashing down or face a much stiffer test than political observers expect.
But these are the four that lawmakers on both sides agree will surely be tested.
Parental rights (HB 1431)
Few expected even a month ago this bill would be the one most heavily fought as 2022 draws to a close.
The most controversial piece would require teachers and staff to promptly report to parents any inquiry made into a student changing “gender expression or identity” along with joining any club or extracurricular activity.
During an online activist push against the bill, Linds Jakows, a leader in the transgender community, recently shared her own story, coming out about her sexuality at 15 to a teacher at an Arizona high school.
“If something like this was in place, my father absolutely would have gone to show up at a Gay Straight Alliance meeting where I was a member to prevent me from going,” Jakow said.
J.R. Hoell, a leader in Rebuild N.H., a right-of-center advocacy group, said this issue has galvanized support among families like no other this year.
In less than a day, Hoell said they raised 150% of the money needed to rent five billboards in Manchester and other southern New Hampshire locations for a month to promote the bill.
“I take great encouragement that people who care about student learning in schools are coming out to push for this,” Hoell said.
A center-right meeting of conservative activists in Manchester on Wednesday had its largest meeting since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, which is taking no position on the bill.
“Parental rights is where the energy of the entire House GOP caucus is right now,” Moore said.
Gov. Chris Sununu is the X factor, having vowed to veto this bill over legal concerns Attorney General John Formella had raised.
After getting some initial online flak, Sununu deleted his statement from Twitter.
“The governor doesn’t want this bill on his desk. His ideal scenario would be for it to come up short and not get to him,” Hoell said.
Sununu needs only one GOP senator to drop support for this to deadlock, 12-12 in the Senate.
House Speaker Pro Tem Kim Rice, R-Hudson, confirmed she’s against it and was taken off the House negotiating team last week after she raised concerns about it
“I stand firm in my opposition to HB 1431,” Rice posted online Tuesday. “You can call me all the names you want; that doesn’t change the fact that it’s a bad bill!”
Bail reform (HB 1476)
Legislative supporters are hoping the rank and file Thursday can swallow this giant sandwich, which combines competing House and Senate bills that seek to make offenders see a judge before getting bail.
The Senate focused on first-time offenders who were arrested for one of 12 serious violent crimes against adults or children.
The House piece imposes a requirement to see a judge for repeat offenders, already out on bail, who are then arrested for other crimes, including Class B misdemeanors that don’t carry jail time.
The House has more than once rejected the Senate proposal, and the Senate has responded in kind to the House idea.
Pulling this one off and getting a majority vote in both legislative chambers would be some achievement for the two doing the heaviest lifting, Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and state Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester.
Supporters have had help with police department leaders talking up this compromise with their local lawmakers.
Congressional redistricting (SB 200)
New Hampshire is the last state in the country yet to have come up with a congressional redistricting map with the support of the legislature and governor.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court looks ready to step in and create its own map if lawmakers can’t find a solution.
It’s not been for lack of trying. Negotiators reached an agreement last week on their third attempt to reach a deal.
This would put the two Democratic congressmen into the same district along with combining the state’s two largest cities.
Advocates say it has created one of the fewest differences of any in population between the two districts, fewer than 60.
Leaders in the Fair Maps Coalition say it would reduce competitiveness, making the 1st District more Republican-leaning and the 2nd District more of a Democratic stronghold.
The key question is whether a block of Republicans from an affected town — Goffstown for example — vote against the compromise because they don’t want to be dumped into Rep. Annie Kuster’s 2nd District.
Sununu has said he’s still reviewing the plan.
It’s important to note that voting this compromise down would leave an option. That’s the original plan (HB 50), which the House and Senate passed last March only to have Sununu threaten to veto it.
Christmas tree bill (HB 1661)
This one started as a simple cause to help community technical education centers coordinate course work for students attending two venues in pursuit of their diploma.
After 12 attempts to amend it with other things, it grew to become the catchall for the Senate to attach pet causes to it.
Negotiators ultimately peeled a few of those ornaments off the final product once they reached separate deals on bail reform and an education aid package (SB 420).
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, had to step in and save the compromise after another leading House Republican asked to be taken off it because it contained a Health and Human Services omnibus bill with nearly two dozen sections to it (SB 430).
The reason this one should survive is bipartisan support for the biggest bauble on the tree, a $9.3 million down payment to build up to a multi-level parking garage for legislators kitty corner to the State House.