The state budget battle gets all the attention, but lawmakers this week will also decide whether to embrace three dozen other compromises on issues ranging from public works projects and renewable energy to gun rights and religious liberty.
The final regularly scheduled sessions for 2021 legislative business are set for this Thursday for the state Senate at the State House and for the House of Representatives at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford.
Lawmakers will likely return sometime for a one-day meeting this fall to take up any vetoes from Gov. Chris Sununu.
The most closely watched debate Thursday will be whether the two-year $13.5 billion operating budget (HB 1) of Republican legislative leaders and its companion trailer bill (HB 2) will clear the House, which has a narrow GOP majority.
Lawmakers will also receive the reports from conference committees formed to thrash out differences between competing versions of 45 bills. Each faces an up-or-down vote and then heads to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu if it receives majority support.
The two-year capital budget (HB 25) for all public works spending has faced none of the partisan division or emotional debate directed at the operating budget.
The final agreement would issue $112.5 million in state-backed bonds to finance construction that includes designing a new circuit courthouse in Rochester, a $5 million expansion of the White Mountains Community College in Littleton and nearly $3 million to repair the roofs at the state prisons for men in Concord and Berlin.
Net metering deal
For the past four years, Sununu has been at odds with renewable energy advocates who tried to expand the use of net metering, which permits independent power producers -- usually solar but sometimes wind or hydro generators -- to get paid for excess energy.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, praised House leaders for coming together last week on a bill that allows cities and towns to pool their resources so they can sell more power. Sununu and the Senate wanted and got language in the final bill (HB 315) for regulators to review the impact these power sales contracts will have on electric bills charged to other ratepayers.
In the compromise, the state Public Utilities Commission is required to balance customer interest by “maximizing any net benefits while minimizing any negative cost shifts.”
Gun rights
Leaders in the gun rights community are celebrating the imminent adoption of two expansion of Second Amendment powers in New Hampshire.
The Senate had proposed banning state or local law enforcement from enforcing any executive order President Biden signs regarding gun control (SB 154).
The House doubled down on the policy, including in the ban any federal law or regulation on the topic.
Sununu has already indicated he will support this conference committee report when it reaches his desk.
Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, a gun rights leader, convinced House and Senate negotiators to embrace another bill (HB 334) that would, for the first time, permit someone to carry a loaded gun while on an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile.
Burt said the Legislature should have made this change in 2017 when it passed and Sununu signed a bill repealing a permit requirement for someone to carry a concealed weapon.
Other issues
Tucked into an omnibus bill dealing with environment issues (SB 146) is a new surcharge of $10 to $25 for saltwater fishing licenses.
Up to $21,500 in revenue from these charges will support a new fund for coastal cleanup programs.
Leaders in many religious faith communities turned out in support of legislation (SB 542) that would treat houses of worship as “essential” services in response to any future state of emergency or pandemic.
The New Hampshire Religious Liberty Act would mandate churches and synagogues would remain open during an emergency to the same degree that hardware and state liquor stores were after COVID-19 hit the country.