CONCORD - The Legislature is still in its first month but both chambers have already embraced what’s likely to become a repeat veto fight with Gov. Chris Sununu over raising the state's minimum wage for the first time in 13 years.
After a partisan debate Thursday, the State Senate passed the favorite bill (SB 410) of President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, that would raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour next Jan. 1 and $12 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023.
Since 2011, New Hampshire has had no state minimum wage and has defaulted to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
“We shouldn’t continue to allow Washington, DC to tell us what our minimum wage should be; we should do it ourselves,” said Soucy who temporarily gave up the gavel to speak on her bill.
Former Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the state’s economy remains strong because government doesn’t dictate practices to business owners.
“This Senate truly believes in making New Hampshire better. The problem is when we start spending the money for the businesses in the state, we don’t let that happen; that is the road we will go down when we as a state set the minimum wage,” said Morse who owns a small chain of landscaping/garden stores.
Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed over to the Senate its own bill (HB 731) to more than double the minimum wage to $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2025.
The House and Senate will now act on each other’s bills and coming up with a compromise could require its leaders to create a team of negotiators to work out the differences.
Last year, Sununu vetoed a similar bill that Soucy had sponsored and had given every indication he’d do the same if a like bill reaches his desk this spring.
Soucy said the governor’s opposition is no excuse for the Legislature to give up this cause.
“This is an issue that is so critically important to the people of NH and it is an issue that is not going to go away.”
New Hampshire is one of 21 states with a minimum wage tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. In the five states with no minimum wage, the federal minimum applies.
On Jan. 1, 20 states, including Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and Connecticut, raised their minimum wage.
“What is good for the state is not to be on an island when it comes to lacking our own minimum wage. That’s not good for New Hampshire,” said Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, a candidate for governor in 2020.
All the other New England states have much higher minimums than New Hampshire: $12.75 in Massachusetts, $12 in Maine, $10.96 in Vermont, $10.50 in Rhode Island and $11 in Connecticut.
“We don’t do things just because other states act but we do respond when other states do things that impact our economy,” Soucy said.
But Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, warned that if this became law, business owners would reduce workers and invest more in automation.
“Washington, DC doesn’t set the minimum wage in this state,” Giuda said.
“The businesses in this state set the minimum wage, every single one of them…the average minimum wage for food service workers in this state is $12 an hour…with the best of intentions, this bill does more harm than good.”
Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, said working families have been falling behind in a state with the fourth lowest wage growth in the nation along with among the highest costs for health care, property taxes and electricity costs.
“Granite Staters are working harder and harder for less and less with costs skyrocketing,” Cavanaugh said.
“So, when Granite Staters hear politicians say “things are booming,’ they say they only thing that’s booming are the bills on our kitchen table. This stack of bills is way too high and our wages are way too low.”
But Sen. David Starr, R-Franconia, said he worried about the employment fortunes in the financially-challenged North Country he represents if this law did come to pass.
"Voting for this bill is voting to throw a whole bunch of people out of work," Starr said.