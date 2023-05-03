Lawyers across spectrum back Edwards for judgeship

CONCORD — Lawyers and professionals across the political spectrum on Wednesday endorsed the nomination of Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards of Milford to a judgeship on the New Hampshire Superior Court.
During a three-hour public hearing, the pick also attracted opposition from activists who questioned her ethical integrity regarding work she had done on election laws and in defending state restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edwards has served nearly every role in the AG’s office since she joined the office in 1996 and said she always tried to be fair and accessible to the public.
She acknowledged that elections have become more heated and that all public officials and the public had difficulty dealing with COVID-19.
“There were many members of the public who were scared, there were many members of the public unhappy, they were members of the public seeing their businesses floundering,” Edwards said of the pandemic.
“A lot of what we did at the AG’s office was talk to people. We tried to alleviate as much of the stress as we could.”
The two lead lawyers for both political parties backed Edwards, Bryan Gould who has long represented the Republican State Committee and Bill Christie who has has been legal counsel for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
“When it comes to election law, I should say I learned a fair amount of it from Anne,” Gould said.
Christie said Edwards was a fierce, but always fair opponent of his in court.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald and AG John Formella also spoke on her behalf.
Several opponents accused Edwards of revealing her bias in overseeing the forensic audit of ballots cast in Windham during the 2020 election.
Ken Eyring is an activist who pushed for the Legislature to order that audit.
“I was targeted by Anne Edwards. I don’t believe she has the ability to be impartial at all times,” Eyring said.
Rep. Kelley Potenza, R-Rochester, said a complaint committee for lawyers admonished then-AG Michael Delaney and Edwards in their defense of a lawsuit brought over an insurance underwriting association that dealt with medical malpractice claims.
“How can we trust in her ability that she will abide by the strict, ethical code of a New Hampshire judge?” Potenza asked rhetorically.
In 2011, the complaint committee did not find Delaney or Edwards had committed professional misconduct but reminded they should follow court orders in the JUA dispute.
The council will likely vote on Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of Edwards later this month.