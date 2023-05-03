Lawyers across spectrum back Edwards for judgeship
Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards of Milford spoke on her nomination to a judgeship on the New Hampshire Superior Court.

CONCORD — Lawyers and professionals across the political spectrum on Wednesday endorsed the nomination of Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards of Milford to a judgeship on the New Hampshire Superior Court.

During a three-hour public hearing, the pick also attracted opposition from activists who questioned her ethical integrity regarding work she had done on election laws and in defending state restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.