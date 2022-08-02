Lawyers spar over motives as they represent YDC victims
State authorities are investigating instances of abuse at the Youth Development Center and other state-run organizations from the 1960s to the late 2010s. Eleven former employees have been charged with crimes. Here's the Sununu Youth Services Center built on the YDC compound in Manchester.

MANCHESTER — The lawyers competing to represent victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse at the former Youth Development Center are questioning each other’s integrity.

The origin of this unusual sniping between well-known attorneys is their divergent views of the proposed settlement of abuse claims through a $100 million victims fund created by the Legislature last spring.

Trial lawyer and former Supreme Court Justice Chuck Douglas said a $100 million settlement fund the Legislature created and provide relief for most victims of sexual and physical abuse while at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.
David Vicinanzo, pictured, and Rus Rilee represent by far the most victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center. Vicinanzo said proposed caps on damages in a $100 million fund are "insultingly low" and they are preparing to go to trial for their clients.