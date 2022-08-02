MANCHESTER — The lawyers competing to represent victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse at the former Youth Development Center are questioning each other’s integrity.
The origin of this unusual sniping between well-known attorneys is their divergent views of the proposed settlement of abuse claims through a $100 million victims fund created by the Legislature last spring.
David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee, who represent about 700 people, by far the biggest group of victims, have called award caps in that fund “insultingly low” and are proceeding toward a trial.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman will let the lawyers piggyback individual claims onto a “master complaint” that deals with common threads like attempts to cover up the abuse or the state's refusalto respond to calls for help from YDC residents for decades.
Chuck Douglas, a retired state Supreme Court justice and former congressman, said the $100 million fund could provide “quick and tax-free” help for most victims through a court-appointed administrator who would consider anyone’s appeal for more than what the state has offered.
Douglas said Vicinanzo’s condemnation of the damage limits is hypocritical.
Vicinanzo was paid “hundreds of dollars an hour to lowball victims” when he defended the Diocese of Manchester against sex abuse claims brought against more than 50 Catholic priests during the 1990s, Douglas charged.
At the time, Douglas was one of three primary lawyers representing church abuse victims.
“While I agree that child rape at $200,000 is too low, that number is multiplied if several rapes occurred,” Douglas said in a letter to Attorney General John Formella.
“The cap of $1.5 million is still three times higher than what Attorney Vicinanzo was paying if the child rapist was a priest.”
Douglas has placed ads in the Union Leader urging other victims to hire him to make their case before the fund administrator.
“While it will not work for some extreme YDC cases, it will work for hundreds to get tax-free money, pay off their advanced settlement funds and get on with their lives,” Douglas said.
'Workhorse' lawyers
In a statement, Vicinanzo said most victims chose his firm because it will fight for as long and as hard as needed to get justice.
“Our child victims know the difference between the workhorse lawyers and the roll-over lawyers. The workhorses fight 12-plus hour days, for years now and for as long as it takes, getting real justice for our folks and demanding accountability for the state’s depraved child abuse,” Vicinanzo said. “The roll-over lawyers show up late and line up for the state’s first lowball offer -- an easy fee for them and no work, but not likely the best deal for the client.”
Settlement of the sex abuse scandal involving the church was 20 years ago. At the time, state prosecutors and trial lawyers praised it as a “victim-friendly" process.
In 2020, the Legislature repealed a statute of limitations on bringing child sex abuse complaints, a statute that had limited what some earlier church victims could recover.
In his letter to the Attorney General, Douglas suggested higher fees for going to trial could motivate Vicinanzo and Rilee to reject using the fund.
“Although these cases involve difficult litigation and uncertain outcomes, victims deserve competent and zealous representation, but I never felt a fee of 40% as Rilee and Vicinanzo are charging YDC was justified even though that is what Nixon Peabody charges,” Douglas said, referring to Vicinanzo’s firm.
“Even now, my YDC clients are only responsible for up to one-third of their recovery, not 40%.”
Attorney fee cap
The YDC victims fund law prevents the administrator from letting a lawyer get more than 33% of any award.
Vicinanzo has repeatedly said the low damage caps push him to go to trial to obtain more money for victims.
“Our clients trust us as to be zealous and not to sell out cheap without a full and fair fight,” Vicinanzo said. “We will not quit until we get the maximum justice reasonably possible for the kids who were harmed, whether at trial or when the client -- based on complete, client-centered advice -- tells us to settle.”
The Attorney General's Office has finalized documents for how the YDC Settlement Fund will work and will present them to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, which will consider them at a meeting later this month.
“We are currently seeing a growing number of other lawyers representing YDC victims,” said Michael Garrity, the Attorney General’s communications director. “At this point, we are aware of at least six attorneys representing or expressing interest in representing YDC claimants. We would be unable to speak to the number each are or will be representing as that figure is currently in flux.”
Victims who have brought lawsuits can use the settlement process as an alternative route to get relief, Garrity said.
“No victim is required to use this settlement process, but it was established by the Legislature and the governor to provide an avenue for much needed healing and compensation for many of these victims,” he added.