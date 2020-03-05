CONCORD -- Over the strong objection of Gov. Chris Sununu, the State Senate approved increasing a deed recording fee to generate more money for a popular land and building preservation program.
The bill (SB 493) would raise that fee from $25 to $35, boosting grants under the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program from $4 million to $5.5 million annually.
State Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, authored the LCHIP law that for more than two decades has provided grants to communities and nonprofits to protect historic buildings or lands threatened with development.
“There isn’t any question this program has worked well but we’re only able to meet about half of the demand in applications,” Clark said.
Last year, Gov. Sununu vetoed an identical bill.
Last week, he wrote Senate leaders that he had worked out a compromise.
Sununu said he was willing to commit $250,000 in spending for LCHIP for the state budget year that starts July 1.
"Further as we move forward into the budgeting process and have a more clear view of state revenues and spending priorities, I could evision additional funding being allocated," Sununu wrote in that letter to Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and Sen. Clark.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley, D-Wolfeboro, offered that spending increase as an amendment to replace the fee increase.
“This bill is not going to get over the goal line,” Bradley said of the fee increase.
But Senate Finance Committee Chairman Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said the current budget is tight and he’d be against siphoning off more spending from it.
“Our last two months the revenue has not met plan,” D’Allesandro said. “We have a piece of legislation that is reasonable, makes sense and people believe in.”
Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, broke ranks with other Senate GOP members and said he was be in favor of the fee and against more spending.
“A $10 fee increase on a $300,000 home is negligible,” Giuda said.
The Senate rejected Bradley’s amendment and passed the fee increase on a voice vote.
The bill now goes to the Senate Finance Committee for more review.
After the vote, Sununu issued a statement that appeared to leave little doubt he’d veto this bill too if it reaches his desk.
“Once again the Senate turned their backs on a compromise in favor of a mandatory fee,” Sununu said.
“I have worked with advocates at the Nature Conservancy and other organizations to find a compromise but the Senate chose tax increases over preserving NH’s heritage.”