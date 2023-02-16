Legal pot bill clears first hurdle, 'long way to go'
Buy Now

A New Hampshire House committee voted, 17-3, in support of legislation to make New Hampshire the last state in New England to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults.

 GETTY IMAGES

CONCORD — A bipartisan bill to make New Hampshire the last New England state to legalize the recreational sale of marijuana to adults 21 or older cleared its first hurdle, though a key supporter conceded it has a “long way to go” to become reality in 2023.

The 17-3 vote of the House Commerce Committee sends the measure to the full House for its first test vote next week with a full head of steam.