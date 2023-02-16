CONCORD — A bipartisan bill to make New Hampshire the last New England state to legalize the recreational sale of marijuana to adults 21 or older cleared its first hurdle, though a key supporter conceded it has a “long way to go” to become reality in 2023.
The 17-3 vote of the House Commerce Committee sends the measure to the full House for its first test vote next week with a full head of steam.
The House traditionally has been fertile ground for this reform, having approved legalization bills many times over the past decade, only to have them die in the state Senate.
Gov. Chris Sununu, while previously not dismissing the topic outright, has said this is not the time to be expanding legal options for drug use.
New Hampshire in 2022 had the highest opioid overdose deaths since 2017, the year Sununu first became governor.
“This bill has a long way to go. There will be plenty of chances for eyeballs to eye things,” said Commerce Committee Chairman John Hunt, R-Rindge, before the committee vote.
“Who knows what it is going to look like on the back end?”
In a critical move, the panel decided to change who pays the tax bill, levying a 15% tax on the gross revenue that cultivators of legal cannabis would receive.
Any cultivator who failed to send this tax monthly to the state would face a 10% fine.
The original bill (HB 639) from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester had called for consumers buying cannabis to pay the 8.5% room and meals tax on all purchases.
The change is viewed as an attempt to appease fiscal conservatives, who might philosophically support legal marijuana but be reluctant to back a new tax on consumers to pay for it.
Hunt admitted during the panel’s meeting Wednesday that some of this also was about branding.
“It would have been called the Meals, Rooms and Cannabis Tax. Who thought that was a good idea?” Hunt said at one point.
If approved next week, the bill would go to the House Finance Committee, which will explore, among other issues, how much this cultivation tax would generate.
Using the room and meals tax rate, the state Department of Revenue had estimated New Hampshire would generate $12 million to $24 million a year.
Retail establishments would sell the product across the state, except in communities that prohibited it.
No to home grown
Adults could possess up to four ounces of cannabis plants or 20 grams of concentrated product that include pre-filled cartridges of extract for vaping.
The panel removed from the bill the right for adults to grow up to six plants in their homes.
Hunt said these restrictions on possession were to discourage people from illegally trying to sell their own stock without a required license.
Former state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who chairs the board of advisers for the N.H. Cannabis Association, urged the panel to consider limiting the number of retail licenses a company could have to prevent a mega-firm from dominating the free market.
“One entity could own and then restrict individual number of licenses in our state,” Egan warned.
Hunt said the state traditionally has rejected placing market limits on any business activity.
“At the end of the day New Hampshire is to allow anybody and everybody to participate and not pick winners and losers,” Hunt said.
Osborne convinced the panel to make another subtle change so companies selling glass or other products would not have to obtain a state license because someone decided to use that item to help get high.
“You can smoke marijuana from most anything,” Osborne said at one point. “I don’t want people getting in trouble for selling something they didn’t intended to be used that way.”
The change struck the word “used” from marijuana paraphernalia.
This meant only those who are selling products “intended for use, or designed for use” with the drug have to be licensed.
The amended bill also puts the State Liquor Commission in the business of regulating the licensing process, just as it currently enforces the laws regarding the illegal sales of alcohol or tobacco to minors.
A to-be-named State Liquor and Cannabis Commission would get $4.6 million to administer the program in the first year and $2 million in the second.
Under this bill, the state’s retirement system would receive 80% of the profits for pension benefits for public employees, with 10% going toward substance abuse prevention, 5% to communities that allow these businesses and 5% for law enforcement training.
The diverse coalition backing this bill includes the liberal American Civil Liberties Union and the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity.
The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police is the most vocal opponent, with its leaders warning legalization would lead to more cases of unrelated drugged driving on the roadways and higher taxpayer costs to deal with crimes connected to these sales.