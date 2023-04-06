CONCORD — A bill to legalize the possession and sale of marijuana to adults over 21 easily cleared the House of Representatives Thursday.
New Hampshire is the only New England state where the possession of cannabis by adults remains illegal; patients with an eligible medical condition can buy it to treat their chronic pain.
The 272-109 vote sends the measure over to a state Senate that traditionally has been the dumping ground for similar campaigns over the past decade.
Supporters celebrated the 72% supermajority support, even larger than past versions that passed the House.
Gov. Chris Sununu has yet to embrace the measure, questioning whether this was the proper time to legalize cannabis as the state faces a surge in overdose deaths due to opioid abuse.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said he's opposed, along with the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.
Sen. Keith Murphy, R-Manchester, urged his colleagues to support it.
“Prohibition has proven over and over to be a failed public policy,” said Murphy, a former House member who has backed it in the past. “It is especially ineffective when all of our surrounding states have already legalized marijuana possession and use. Investigating and prosecuting cannabis possession is a terrible waste of tax dollars."
A broad coalition ranging from the liberal American Civil Liberties Union to the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity has gotten behind the bill.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester jointly sponsored the bill (HB 639) and made numerous changes to it in hopes of finding the right language the Senate could accept.
As amended, it would impose a 12.5% tax on the cultivator or manufacturer of marijuana sold in the state.
The bill gives the State Liquor Commission $15 million in the first two years of start-up to enforce the legal sale of the drug and monitor how all cannabis is cultivated and sold in the state.