Legal pot bill makes comeback before House panel
Buy Now

A House panel took testimony on legislation for the state to control the sale of recreational marijuana to adults.

Matt Simon with Prime Alternative Treatment Centers warned as written it could put out of business the three ATC businesses that sell therapeutic cannabis to medically-eligible patients.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Legislation to legalize the sale of marijuana to adults for recreational use made a comeback before a House committee Tuesday.

Less than two weeks after the state Senate appeared to take the topic off the table for 2023, the House Commerce Committee took testimony Tuesday on a proposal for the state to control the sale of marijuana at retail locations operated by the State Liquor Commission.