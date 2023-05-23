CONCORD — Legislation to legalize the sale of marijuana to adults for recreational use made a comeback before a House committee Tuesday.
Less than two weeks after the state Senate appeared to take the topic off the table for 2023, the House Commerce Committee took testimony Tuesday on a proposal for the state to control the sale of marijuana at retail locations operated by the State Liquor Commission.
The House panel voted 11-7 to consider adding this proposal to an unrelated bill (SB 98) about beverage licensees that are delinquent on paying for alcohol deliveries.
This 33-page amendment follows what Gov. Chris Sununu has said he could support, putting the state rather than the free market in charge of cannabis sales.
Sununu endorsed the concept the day after the Senate killed a House-passed bill (HB 639) to allow the slae of canabis on the commercial free market.
House Commerce Committee Chairman John Hunt, R-Rindge, said having the state control sales would reduce the “marijuana mile” effect of should-to-shoulder retail outlets in neighboring states that have legalized its sale.
Hunt authored the amendment, which would strengthen local control compared with previous plans.
A city or town must vote on whether to permit any business that grows, manufactures or transports cannabis within its borders. Once that vote takes place, a cannabis business could apply to operate after July 1, 2025.
Last week, the state Senate approved a proposal from Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to create a 20-person commission to study the state-run sale of marijuana and to issue a report by Dec. 1.
Bradley added that proposal to a House-passed bill (HB 611) to make it easier for patients to qualify to receive medical marijuana.
The amended HB 611 now goes back to the House for its review.
Several advocates for marijuana legalization praised Sununu and House leadership in both parties for trying to keep this issue alive.
“This is an important issue that should not be kicked down the road,” said Frank Knaack, policy director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire.
Nathan Gurien of Sandwich, executive director of the New Hampshire Cannabis Party, called the proposal a “good start.”
“This is a workable piece of legislation to have the legalization of cannabis,” Gurien said. “It’s not perfect; it’s got a bunch of warts.”
Concerns over ATCs
But several warned the bill could put alternative treatment centers, or ATCs, which currently sell medical cannabis to patients, out of business.
Matt Simon of Prime ATC said the legislation states the Liquor Commission may be the only entity to sell marijuana.
“If we are talking about system that is just state controlled then that is an unworkable boondoggle that we would have no other (choice than)...to oppose it,” Simon said.
No other state has been able to create a government-run cannabis program, in part because it would require state employees to sell products that are illegal under federal law, he said.
Hunt said one option would be for the ATCs to purchase marijuana wholesale from the state liquor agency.
The Liquor Commission uses this model with a small number of “agency stores” in small communities that are privately owned and permitted to sell alcohol that the operators have bought directly from the state, Hunt said.
Paul Morrissette and Dana Brearley of East Coast Cannabis, which sells legal marijuana in Maine, said state control would put cultivators and manufacturers at the unworkable whim of the state’s desire to buy their products.
“We cannot justify spending millions of dollars to set up a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing operation to supply the state that is going to decide whether they are going to buy it at all, and if they are, what is the price going to be for it?” Morrissette said.
Brearley said New Hampshire is much too small a market for state control to work.
“This is an extremely weak bill. New Hampshire is not Texas. We are surrounded by states with already robust markets,” said Brearley, a New Hampshire native.
For his part, Sununu has urged lawmakers to keep working on the proposal while conceding that it is not likely to get to his desk until next year.