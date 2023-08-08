CONCORD — Dispensing with most of the final bills from the 2023 session, Gov. Chris Sununu signed 13 and rejected one he said would impose “unreasonable” and “burdensome” requirements on the state Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC).
A key measure Sununu did sign would create a commission (HB 611) to come up with the model state-run sale of recreational marijuana for adults over 21 that Sununu has said he would support.
“New Hampshire has an opportunity to safely regulate the sale of marijuana with a model few others can provide,” Sununu said in a statement. “By establishing a commission to study state-controlled sales, this bill will bring stakeholders from across New Hampshire together to ensure that preventing negative impacts upon kids remains our number one priority.”
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, proposed this commission the day after the state Senate had killed a House-passed bill (HB 639) to allow for the free market sale of marijuana at commercial stores.
Sununu wants the State Liquor Commission to control and manage the sale of cannabis at a select number of outlets to prevent what he called the “marijuana mile” seen in other states.
On Tuesday, Sununu signed a separate bill (HB 409) that beefed up the OPLC, giving it more control over boards and commissions it regulates as well as letting the agency keep $5 million in fee surpluses to create more robust staffing and regulation practices.
“New Hampshire is slashing needless and burdensome red tape left and right to make it easier than ever to work here in the Granite State,” Sununu said. “Common sense prevails!”
But Sununu said lawmakers went too far with a bill (HB 337) to impose more rigid disclosure requirements on the OPLC greater than other government entities.
Most public bodies have to post a public notice 24 hours in advance of a meeting.
This legislation would require the OPLC to provide notice of meetings 14 days in advance and provide all materials at least seven days before a meeting.
“Additionally, there is no justification for singling out OPLC and holding them to a different standard than every other public entity in New Hampshire,” Sununu said in his veto message. “This bill would open the door for carve-outs for other state agencies, eroding the uniformity among state and local governments that follow RSA 91-A (Right-to-Know Law).
NH to end 'gay panic defense'
Sununu also signed a bipartisan bill (HB 315) for New Hampshire to join more than a dozen states that ban the “gay panic” defense that allows someone charged with murder to seek a lesser sentence because the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity outraged them.
“Placing legislation like HB 315 into law is a step in that direction, as it eradicates harmful, homophobic, and prejudiced language from our statutes,” said state Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, who is the bill’s co-sponsor.
Another major bill (HB 281) Sununu signed combined five different energy initiatives that became a Bradley favorite since it reduces the powers of the Site Evaluation Committee to veto proposed new energy projects.
A bipartisan group of mayors lobbied for another part of that bill that will allow a city or town to participate in a net metering project to produce power and sell some of it back to the grid in partnership with a neighboring community.
“New Hampshire can’t solve the national energy crisis alone, but by expanding opportunities for municipalities to promote clean energy development, streamline government, and make it easier for new projects to come online, the Granite State is doing our part to build a more sustainable grid with lower costs for ratepayers,” Sununu said.
Sununu still has a couple of pending bills before him, including a controversial one (HB 142) to support the continued operation of the Burgess Power Plant, the region's largest generator of renewable energy, the manufacture of wood chips on former paper plant property in the North Country city of Berlin.
Without the bill, supporters maintain the plant will not be able to stay open and this would end more than $4 million in payroll, $32 million in annual wood chip purchases as well as tax, water and sewer payments to the host city.
But fiscal conservatives and maverick lawmakers like ex-PUC Commissioner Michael Harrington, R-Strafford, have urged Sununu to veto the measure.
“House Bill 142, backed by Burgess and its allies, is yet another bailout. Instead of paying its bill, ratepayers would be expected to write off $48 million,” Harrington wrote in a recent commentary. “Worse, it would leave this contract in place, allowing Burgess to continue to operate as they have been, racking up more and more charges, and with no plan to pay them off.”