Sununu signs 13, vetoes one as action on 2023 bills nears end
Four-term Gov. Chris Sununu signed 13 bills and vetoed one this week as he's near the end of the 2023 pile of bills left for him to act upon.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Dispensing with most of the final bills from the 2023 session, Gov. Chris Sununu signed 13 and rejected one he said would impose “unreasonable” and “burdensome” requirements on the state Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC).

A key measure Sununu did sign would create a commission (HB 611) to come up with the model state-run sale of recreational marijuana for adults over 21 that Sununu has said he would support.