Legal pot commission starts work

A high-powered, 18-member commission began work Friday to craft for New Hampshire the nation's only state-controlled program to sell recreational marijuana to adults, 21 and older.

From left are Frank Knaack, policy director with the Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, James Vara, chief operating officer of the State Liquor Commission, Deb Naro, the head of a non-profit supporting youths who fight illegal drug use, Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski, New Hampshire Banking Association Vice President Ryan Hale, Commission Vice Chairman and Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, and Chairman and Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- A high-powered commission began the task Friday to craft for New Hampshire the nation’s only state-run model to exclusively sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older.

But some advocates insist the 18-member panel has to first answer a fundamental question: Would such a program even be legal to create?