CONCORD -- A high-powered commission began the task Friday to craft for New Hampshire the nation’s only state-run model to exclusively sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older.
But some advocates insist the 18-member panel has to first answer a fundamental question: Would such a program even be legal to create?
Joe Hannon, a former state legislator from Lee, has been on the Governor’s Commission Opioid Task Force and served on a previous commission to study the legalization of marijuana.
“The bill says the mission is to study the feasibility of a state-controlled system,” Hannon said. “Is it even feasible? At best, that’s an open question and plenty of evidence to suggest it is not.”
Hannon noted the small town of Hancock, Maryland, in 2020 had to repay the federal government $600,000 because it had rented a building to a cannabis company 10 years after using the federal money to rehab that property.
The town acquired a 5% equity interest in the company it designated as the exclusive grower of legal cannabis in the community.
A day after the state Senate dealt this cause another fatal blow, Gov. Chris Sununu last May announced a path forward that he could support.
This would have the State Liquor Commission manage and control the sale of cannabis at a select number of outlets separate from liquor stores.
“New Hampshire must avoid marijuana miles — the term for densely concentrated marijuana shops within one city or town. Any city or town that wants to ban shops should be free to do so,” Sununu said.
“The state would not impose any taxes, and should control all messaging, avoiding billboards, commercials, and digital ads that bombard kids on a daily basis.”
The Senate had voted, 14-10, to kill a bill (HB 639) the House overwhelmingly adopted to allow for the free market to permit commercial cannabis shops across the state.
In response, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, proposed and the House reluctantly endorsed this commission (HB 611) with a Nov. 1 deadline for coming up with legislation along the lines of Sununu’s wishes.
Members urged to work together despite personal views
On Friday, state Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, became chairman of the new commission.
As a House member, Abbas had written a state-controlled program (HB 1598) the House endorsed in 2022 but also died in the Senate.
Abbas urged his colleagues not to hide their personal feelings but to embrace this effort to create as good a bill as possible.
“I think it is important we work together to come up with legislation but it doesn’t mean that we (all) support it,” Abbas said.
This eclectic commission includes many long-running opponents of legalized marijuana, including three of the five state senators on it, Bedford Police Chief and New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police John Bryfonski and Deb Naro, a former legislator and head of a non-profit that supports youth opposition to using drugs.
Bryfonski said the group must consider what he predicts would be the increase in motor vehicle crashes and law enforcement costs should marijuana be legal for recreational use.
Further, the liquor commission sells alcohol that already meets federal potency levels but the state has to set and police its own potency standard for any cannabis sold within its borders, he said.
David Mara, the governor’s special adviser on addiction and mental health, urged they consult with Quebec, the only Canadian province that has government-run sale of marijuana.
To meet the tight deadline, Abbas said the commission needs to break up its analysis into “subtopics” that include use of marijuana in public settings, whether there will be only state liquor but also privately-run “agency stores” to sell the drug, licensing, labeling, advertising, promotion and the impact on the non-profits that sell medical marijuana to eligible patients.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said the commission should review actions states have taken to legalize marijuana, including all the other New England states that allow it.
“We need to examine financial implications. Everyone sees this as a windfall but we have to be very careful about that,” D’Allesandro said.
State Rep. Jordan Ulery, R-Hudson and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said one key is to ensure the pricing structure here makes it attractive to attract out-of-state patrons as New Hampshire does in selling most of its alcohol at state liquor stores.
Beyond the lawmakers and others named above, other members of the commission include State Liquor Commission Chairman Joe Mollica and Chief Operating Officer James Vara, New Hampshire Bankers Association Vice President Ryan Hale and Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire Policy Director Frank Knaack.
House Commerce Committee Chairman John Hunt, R-Rindge, is the group’s vice chair and Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, serves as its clerk.