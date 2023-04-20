Legalized pot bill faces final hearinng
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, made the case Thursday before a State Senate panel for his legislation to make marijuana use legal for adults 21 and older.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Supporters made their final public pitch Thursday for New Hampshire to join other New England states that legalized marijuana use for adults, 21 or older, before a tough audience -- a committee of the State Senate, the place where this cause has over the years gone to die.

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard strong arguments on both sides regarding cannabis legislation (HB 639) that attracted a bipartisan coalition and won more than 70% support before the New Hampshire House of Representatives last month.